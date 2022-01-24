Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:29 pm

Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:29 pm
iPhone 12 Tax

Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12/ Pro & Pro Max in Pakistan

iPhone 12 Tax: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. Also, for those considering purchasing a new iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max, the Tax to Register your iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max has been raised to 85,000 from 46,500 earlier.

As far as other devices are concerned, the tax is equally raised to almost double on different price ranges.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your iPhone 13 PRO MAX

Sr no Price Bracket New Tax Old Tax
1 100-200 USD PKR 25,000 11,500
2 200-350 USD PKR 49000 16,500
3 350-500 USD PKR 68500 28,800
4 Above 500 USD PKR 85500 46,500

iPhone 12 Mini (All Variants) Tax Payable

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 12  (All Variants) Tax Payable

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Pro & 12 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Pro & 12 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Read More

1 hour ago
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset...
2 hours ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
4 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX: This is the era of...
4 hours ago
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Specs

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch has been announced for February 4,...
4 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
5 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11/ Pro and 11 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Tax: If you are importing an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSX
1 min ago
KSE-100 closes in red amid increasing economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed lower on Monday amid a slump in...
Regal Motors
8 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
15 mins ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
what to watch on netflix
21 mins ago
What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement