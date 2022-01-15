Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan

Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs157,499

This smartphone has a 6.1-inch display and 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 includes a 2815 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. It costs $1,074 in USD internationally.

Apple iPhone 12 Full Specs

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40

41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2172 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42

46, 48, 66 – A2403, A2404 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39

40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2402 5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2172 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2402, A2403, A2404 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Body Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in) Weight 164 g (5.78 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Dolby Vision

Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2 Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64GB 4GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps,

HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Battery Type Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh) Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0

Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 15W Stand-by Up to 17 h (multimedia) Music play Up to 65 h