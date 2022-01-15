Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan
Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs157,499
This smartphone has a 6.1-inch display and 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 includes a 2815 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. It costs $1,074 in USD internationally.
Apple iPhone 12 Full Specs
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40
41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2172
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
46, 48, 66 – A2403, A2404
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39
40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2402
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2172
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2402, A2403, A2404
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Body
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|164 g (5.78 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Dolby Vision
Wide color gamut
True-tone
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps,
HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh)
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 15W
|Stand-by
|Up to 17 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 65 h
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 568674 (v8)
GeekBench: 4067 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 58fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-24.4 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 84h
