Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 09:59 pm

Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 14: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 09:59 pm
PTA Tax iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 14: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Apple iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 expected pricing starts at PKR 171,999. Basic model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is included in this price range.

The expected price of the Apple iPhone 14 PKR 244,376 (Passport)

The Expected price of the Apple iPhone 14 PKR 244,537 (CNIC)

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 430
$31 to $100
Rs. 3200
$101 to $200
Rs. 9580
$201 to $350
Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD
PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30
Rs. 550
$31 to $100
Rs. 4323
$101 to $200
Rs. 11561
$201 to $350
Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500
Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above
Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

