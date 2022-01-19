Apple Iphone 14 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is PKR 269,999 [Expected].. This smartphone has a 6.1-inch touchscreen with 512GB of built-in storage, while the other variant has 6GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro includes a 3095 mAh battery and four cameras on the rear, including a 12 MP primary camera, as well as 12 MP, 12 MP, and TOF 3D cameras.
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Full Specification:
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2638, A2639, A2640
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2483, A2636
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2638, A2639
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 78, 79, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – A2483
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2636
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Body
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|204 g (7.20 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Wide color gamut
True-tone
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 15
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4xX.X GHz Blizzard)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Quad
|12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3095 mAh, non-removable (12.11 Wh)
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
MagSafe wireless charging 15W
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
|Stand-by
|Up to 22 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 75 h
