Apple Iphone 14 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is PKR 269,999 [Expected].. This smartphone has a 6.1-inch touchscreen with 512GB of built-in storage, while the other variant has 6GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro includes a 3095 mAh battery and four cameras on the rear, including a 12 MP primary camera, as well as 12 MP, 12 MP, and TOF 3D cameras.

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Full Specification:

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2638, A2639, A2640 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2483, A2636 5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2638, A2639 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 78, 79, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – A2483 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 29, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6 – A2636 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Body Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in) Weight 204 g (7.20 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 15 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4xX.X GHz Blizzard) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB NVMe

Main Camera Quad 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support