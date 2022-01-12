Apple iPhone 15 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Price in Pakistan

Its launch date is set to be 18th February 2023 (Expected). Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with 6.7 inches of Display, Apple A15 Bionic of Chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB/1TB of Storage, 12MP of Main Camera, 12MP of Selfie Camera, Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue of Colors, 4352mAh of Battery, and more.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 343,000 (Expected)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Full Specification