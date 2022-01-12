Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 07:46 pm

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 Pro will come without a SIM card slot

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Price in Pakistan

Its launch date is set to be 18th February 2023 (Expected). Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with 6.7 inches of Display, Apple A15 Bionic of Chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB/1TB of Storage, 12MP of Main Camera, 12MP of Selfie Camera, Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue of Colors, 4352mAh of Battery, and more.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 343,000 (Expected)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Full Specification

Brand Apple Mobile Phones
Model Name Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Price $2,578 / €2,104 / PKR 343,000 / ₹175,897 / C$3,118
Release Date 18th February 2023 (Expected)
Display 6.7 inches
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB/256GB/1TB
Main Camera 12MP
Selfie Camera 12MP
Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Battery 4352mAh

2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Timeline; Unpacked Event Set for February 8

The big Galaxy S22 launch is still about a month away. So,...
2 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been fully unveiled, and we now know...
2 hours ago
Realme 9i Debuts with Qualcomm Chip, 33W DARTCharge and 90Hz Screen

The Realme 9i, the first model in the Realme 9 series, was...
3 hours ago
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to be released next month with a 90Hz display and 18W fast charging

Infinix is bringing back their popular Hot 11 smartphone from last year....
3 hours ago
Oppo A36 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680

Today was the official launch of the Oppo A36 in China. It's...
3 hours ago
Twitter Tests iOS App Search Bar on Home Tab

Twitter is putting its new features in its iOS app to the...

