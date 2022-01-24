Apple iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

If you're importing an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus into Pakistan, you'll have to pay a tax or custom charge at the customs office or a customs kiosk at the airport.

Import Tax on the Apple iPhone 7 Series, Including 7 & 7 Plus in Pakistan

If you’re importing an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus into Pakistan, you’ll have to pay a tax or custom charge at the customs office or a customs kiosk at the airport.

The actual customs duty for the Apple iPhone 7 / 7 Plus is listed below to help you calculate the exact cost of importing the smartphone to Pakistan. You must pay this custom tax amount or you will not be able to leave with your cell device.

iPhone 7 (32/64/128GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 7 (256GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

Disclaimer: Taxes are estimates and may range from 5% to 10%, but not more.