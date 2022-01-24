Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:34 pm

Apple iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

If you're importing an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus into Pakistan, you'll have to pay a tax or custom charge at the customs office or a customs kiosk at the airport.

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:34 pm
Apple iPhone 7 & 7 Plus

Import Tax on the Apple iPhone 7 Series, Including 7 & 7 Plus in Pakistan

If you’re importing an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus into Pakistan, you’ll have to pay a tax or custom charge at the customs office or a customs kiosk at the airport.

The actual customs duty for the Apple iPhone 7 / 7 Plus is listed below to help you calculate the exact cost of importing the smartphone to Pakistan. You must pay this custom tax amount or you will not be able to leave with your cell device.

iPhone 7 (32/64/128GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 7 (256GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

iPhone  7 Plus (128GB) Tax Payable

PKR 13950 (On Passport)

PKR 16500 (On ID Card)

Disclaimer: Taxes are estimates and may range from 5% to 10%, but not more.

Read More

2 hours ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition...
3 hours ago
Changan Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

The new year has brought a new wave of vehicle price hikes,...
3 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset...
4 hours ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
6 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX: This is the era of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Opposition leaders’ graft cases: Fawad urges judiciary to allow live telecast of hearings

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday made a...
Malaika Arora
20 mins ago
Malaika Arora looks stunning in an Alexandre Vauthier gold sequin short dress

A dress that recognises an intense-shine attitude is the one absolute gift...
Ananya Panday
33 mins ago
5 of Ananya Panday’s halter neck looks that are simply too gorgeous to wear just once

Dressing up isn't always a good idea, but a few of us...
Kim Kardashian
38 mins ago
Kim Kardashian to make a brief appearance in Kanye West film

US rapper Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is making a brief appearance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement