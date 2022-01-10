Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & expected to launch in March 2022

Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to launched in March 2022. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is likely to launch the third generation of iPhone SE 3 during March this year. The Apple iPhone SE 3 targets aspirational markets like India and shifting Android user base to iOS. iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to feature the same 4.7 inch Retina display coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan · Expected Price of Apple iPhone SE 3 in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999.

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2296 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2275, A2298 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ) Size 5.4 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~325 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 13 Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 256GB 3GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Single 12 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF, OIS Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Single 7 MP, f/2.2 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation