Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:18 pm

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & expected to launch in March 2022

Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to launched in March 2022. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is likely to launch the third generation of iPhone SE 3 during March this year. The Apple iPhone SE 3 targets aspirational markets like India and shifting Android user base to iOS. iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to feature the same 4.7 inch Retina display coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan · Expected Price of Apple iPhone SE 3 in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999.

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2296
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2275, A2298
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
Size 5.4 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~325 PPI)
Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Wide color gamut
True-tone
Platform
OS iOS 13
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 256GB 3GB RAM
NVMe
Main Camera
Single 12 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF, OIS
Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Single 7 MP, f/2.2
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Ion 2821 mAh, non-removable (6.96 Wh)
Charging Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Qi wireless charging

 

