Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & expected to launch in March 2022

Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to launched in March 2022. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is likely to launch the third generation of iPhone SE 3 during March this year. The Apple iPhone SE 3 targets aspirational markets like India and shifting Android user base to iOS. iPhone SE 3 2022 is likely to feature the same 4.7 inch Retina display coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan · Expected Price of Apple iPhone SE 3 in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999.
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2296
|
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2275, A2298
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
|Size
|5.4 inches, 60.9 cm2 (~65.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~325 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|
|Wide color gamut
True-tone
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 13
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 256GB 3GB RAM
|
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF, OIS
|Features
|Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|7 MP, f/2.2
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer
|
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 2821 mAh, non-removable (6.96 Wh)
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Qi wireless charging