Apple iPhone SE 3 renders depict a revival iPhone XR

New renders of the Apple iPhone SE 3 have surfaced online today (or iPhone SE 2022, if you prefer). TenTechReview and leaker David Kowalski have released renders of an iPhone that looks similar to the iPhone XR but is housed in the same body as the iPhone 8-style iPhone SE. There are numerous qualifiers here, but first, let’s look at what the leak claims.

According to the new leak, this year’s Phone SE will be a remake of the 2020 model, and will resemble a hybrid of the 2020 model and the iPhone XR. It’ll keep its small and compact body, but it’ll ditch the bezels in favour of a notch, with Face ID presumably replacing Touch ID. Based on the renders, it appears to be more of an affordable iPhone 13 Mini than anything else.

Crossed wires or a new, uniform design?

More trustworthy sources, such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, claim that while an iPhone SE is expected to be released this year, there will be no major modifications. Because Apple is likely to release a larger iPhone SE with the same design as the iPhone XR next year, it’s plausible that this leak mixed up the iPhone SE 2022 dimensions with the iPhone SE 2023 design.

Simultaneously, it’s not surprising that Apple will try to unify the design of its iPhone portfolio. FaceID might possibly be pushed to even more affordable hardware by retooling previous iPhone 12 Mini components. It’s also worth mentioning that there have been rumours that the iPhone SE would include the same iPhone XR-style design as the iPad Air, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint button, but we’ll have to wait until March or April to find out for sure.

In any case, this isn’t the only Apple revamp on the horizon. Despite having only recently implemented the notch on the MacBook Pro, Apple is rumoured to be preparing to remove it from the iPhone 14 this year. To account for Face ID, the business will replace it with hole-punch and pill form perforations on the front. Apple is anticipated to unveil the new iPhone 14 series during its annual fall event in September, according to this report.