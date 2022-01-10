Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

Apple is Launching iPhone SE 3 in March 2022

iPhone SE 3

Apple is Launching iPhone SE 3 in March 2022

According to recent rumours, the third generation of the inexpensive iPhone SE will be released in March or April. The next iPhone SE 3 is likely to give handsets in a similar price range a run for their money.
According to previous reports, the iPhone SE 3 will have 5G connectivity and will be powered by the same Apple A15 bionic chipset as the iPhone 13. The standard model will have 3GB of RAM, but speculations say that a Plus model will have 4GB of RAM. However, in terms of design, it will resemble the iPhone 8, albeit with improved specifications.

According to reports, the next iPhone will include a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD panel with an inbuilt fingerprint sensor and a home button. This will almost certainly be the last iPhone with an LCD display and a home button.
The back camera of the next iPhone SE 3 will most likely have only one primary sensor, i.e., a 12 MP camera with improved photography features.

iPhone SE 3
According to a recent J.P. Morgan estimate, the incoming iPhone SE is likely to attract about 1.4 billion Android phone users, as well as about 300 million users of prior iPhone models.

Apple is likely to have an event for the announcement of the iPhone SE 3 in March or April 2022, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in January 2022. The report corresponds to Apple’s past iPhone SE debuts, with the first model debuting in March 2016 and the second-generation model arriving in April 2020.

