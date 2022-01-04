Apple to introduce punch hole display to the iPhone 14, Mark Gurman

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn’t a new rumour, but another insider backed it up over the weekend. In his newest podcast Power On, Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg Editor who focuses in Apple goods, said he expects Apple to delete the notch on some 2022 models.

In addition, a revised MacBook Air with an M2 chip and wireless charging for the 2022 iPad Pro would be available in the new year.

FaceID will almost certainly make it under the display if/when the iPhone 14 series debuts with a punch-hole solution. Apple has been working on the technology for a long time, and it is expected to debut with the fall launch.

The new M2 processor, according to Gurman, will be “marginally faster” than the M1. It should have an octa-core CPU and a 9- or 10-core GPU, which would be a significant improvement over the current Air’s 8-core GPU. A new, internally created CPU for the Mac Pro is reportedly expected, as well as an AR/VR headset, which is slated to debut at WWDC in the summer.