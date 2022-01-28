Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 05:10 pm

Certification reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with 45W charging after all

Samsung Galaxy S22

A lot of people have speculated about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup’s charging rates since last year, with some suggesting they’ll continue with 25W and others saying they’ll bring back 45W. Despite the fact that China’s 3C has certified the S22 (SM-S9010), S22+ (SM-S9060), and S22 Ultra (SM-S9080) with 25W charging, Denmark’s DEMKO has certified the Plus and Ultra variants with 45W.

According to this, different regions will have different charging speeds for the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra (both of which have model numbers beginning with SM-S908E/DS, SM-908E, and SM-S9080, respectively), but the vanilla model (which has model numbers beginning with SM-S901E/DS, SM-901E, and SM-S9010, respectively) will only charge at 25W no matter where you buy it.

We don’t know anything regarding the batteries of these cellphones from the Danish certification body. While the S22 is expected to launch with a 3,700mAh battery, the S22+ and S22 Ultra will have 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh cells, respectively, according to the latest leaks.

The rest of the S22 trio’s specs, pricing, and availability were also revealed in the leak. For more information, you can go this route.

Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 series are likely to be unveiled by Samsung at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9th, which will be streamed live online.

