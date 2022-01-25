Changan Alsvin price hikes in Pakistan 2022 mini-budget

With the increased imposition of Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government following the introduction of the mini-budget, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased the Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan.

With the increased imposition of Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government following the introduction of the mini-budget, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased the Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan.

The price of Changan Alsvin has been increased by up to Rs. 75,000, depending on the varieties, according to the company’s statement.

Furthermore, the new Changan Alsvin price in Pakistan is applied immediately.

The Changan Alsvin 1.3L Manual Comfort will now cost Rs. 2,489,000, according to the company’s updated pricing list, while the Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort will cost Rs. 2,744,000 and the Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere will cost Rs. 2,939,000.

Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Alsvin 1.37 MT Rs. 2,424,000 Rs. 2,489,000 Rs. 65,000 Alsvin 1.5 DCT Rs. 2,674,000 Rs 2,744,000 Rs. 70,000 Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT Rs. 2,864,000 Rs. 2,939,000 Rs. 75,000

It is important to note that the present price increase of Changan Alsvin and other corporate vehicles in Pakistan cannot be blamed on Master Motors because it is the result of the Federal Government’s higher taxation (Federal Excise Duty).