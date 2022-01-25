Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:43 pm

Changan Alsvin price hikes in Pakistan 2022 mini-budget

With the increased imposition of Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government following the introduction of the mini-budget, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased the Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan.

Changan Alsvin

Changan Alsvin. © Global Village Space

The price of Changan Alsvin has been increased by up to Rs. 75,000, depending on the varieties, according to the company’s statement.

Furthermore, the new Changan Alsvin price in Pakistan is applied immediately.

The Changan Alsvin 1.3L Manual Comfort will now cost Rs. 2,489,000, according to the company’s updated pricing list, while the Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort will cost Rs. 2,744,000 and the Changan Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere will cost Rs. 2,939,000.

Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Alsvin 1.37 MT
Rs. 2,424,000
Rs. 2,489,000
Rs. 65,000
Alsvin 1.5 DCT
Rs. 2,674,000
Rs 2,744,000
Rs. 70,000
Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT
Rs. 2,864,000
Rs. 2,939,000
Rs. 75,000

It is important to note that the present price increase of Changan Alsvin and other corporate vehicles in Pakistan cannot be blamed on Master Motors because it is the result of the Federal Government’s higher taxation (Federal Excise Duty).

