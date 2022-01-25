Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm

Changan Karvaan price hikes in Pakistan 2022 mini-budget

In Pakistan, Changan Master Motors Limited (MCML) has raised the price of the Changan Karvaan. The corporation announced a price rise, citing the imposition of increased Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government with the introduction of the mini-budget as the cause.

Changan Karvaan

Changan Karvaan. © urdistan

In Pakistan, Changan Master Motors Limited (MCML) has raised the price of the Changan Karvaan. The corporation announced a price rise, citing the imposition of increased Federal Excise Duty (FED) by the Federal Government with the introduction of the mini-budget as the cause.

As per the details, the Changan Karvaan Standard has a price hike of Rs. 120,000, while the Changan Karvaan Plus has a price increase of Rs. 130,000. Meanwhile, despite the adoption of the 2.5 percent FED on the Changan M9, the price of the vehicle has remained unaltered.

Changan Karvaan and M9 Price in Pakistan

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Karvaan Standard
Rs. 1,674,000
Rs. 1,794,000
Rs. 120,000
Karvaan Plus
Rs. 1,814,000
Rs. 1,944,000
Rs. 130,000
Changan M9
Rs. 1,509,000
1,509,000
Rs. 0

