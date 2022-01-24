Changan Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

The new year has brought a new wave of vehicle price hikes, fueled by the government's mini-increased budget's duties and taxes, and Master Changan is the latest to announce price hikes, which will take effect on January 22.

The Alsvin 1.3-liter MT’s price has increased by Rs. 65,000, while the 1.5-liter DCT’s price has increased by Rs. 70,000. Among the Alsvin models, the top trim 1.5-liter DCT Lumiere has had the biggest hike of Rs. 75,000.

The Alsvin 1.3-liter manual now costs Rs. 2,489,000, while the 1.5-liter DCT costs Rs. 2,744,000. The DCT Lumiere model, which is the most expensive in the Alsvin series, is now available for Rs. 2,939,000.

Similarly, the Karvaan and Karvaan Plus have seen price increases of Rs. 120,000 and Rs. 130,000, respectively.

Changan’s Karvaan Standard minivan has a new price tag of Rs. 1,794,000, while the Karvaan Plus has a new price tag of Rs. 1,944,000.

Furthermore, according to the updated price list, the Changan M9 pickup is now available for Rs. 1,509,000.

The recent price hikes will undoubtedly damage Changan car sales, as the famed Alsvin can no longer be described as a bargain sedan, and the Lumiere model is now approaching Rs. 3 million.