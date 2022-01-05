Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Jan, 2022. 06:32 pm

Chinese scientists use telecom optical fiber to monitor aftershocks

telecom optical fiber

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese scientists have developed a new way to monitor aftershocks by using telecom optical fiber with less deployment time and cost, the China Science Daily reported Wednesday.

A research team from the Innovation Academy for Precision Measurement Science and Technology, affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, used distributed optical fiber seismic-sensing technology to turn an urban telecom optical fiber network into an ultra-dense seismic monitoring array for a rapid post-quake response.

Aftershocks monitoring of strong or destructive earthquakes can help the earthquake early warning and estimation. The mobile seismic monitoring network is one of the main tools of aftershock monitoring.
The distributed optical fiber seismic-sensing technology can detect the stretch or compression of optical fibers during the quakes and turn them into seismic signals.

The research team used a 7.6-km telecom optical fiber in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei Province, to monitor aftershocks after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake had jolted the Guye District of the city on July 12, 2020, and detected dozens of weak aftershocks with a preliminary distribution of potential earthquake damage risk.

The research finding was published in the journal Seismological Research Letters.

Read More

7 mins ago
In 2022, what will be the first WhatsApp update?

According to WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is slated to release the first feature...
9 mins ago
Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this...
23 mins ago
Vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan - Price and Specifications

The V23e combines innovation and aesthetics with a leading 50MP AF front...
40 mins ago
Images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, and SM-T270 surface Online

Over the last few months, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series has been...
50 mins ago
VIVO V23 and V23 Pro have dual selfie cameras and can change color

The V23 Pro and V23 are the latest additions to vivo's V23...
4 hours ago
CES tech fair opens under pandemic shadow

LAS VEGAS, Jan 5, 2022 (AFP) - The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) throws...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Senate
4 mins ago
Senate panel terms Finance Supplementary Bill tsunami of inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on...
2022 WhatsApp update
7 mins ago
In 2022, what will be the first WhatsApp update?

According to WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is slated to release the first feature...
Nokia G400
9 mins ago
Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this...
Vietnam
9 mins ago
Vietnam reports 17,017 new COVID-19 cases, 1,817,721 in total

HANOI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported 17,017 new COVID-19 cases on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600