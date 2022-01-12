DHL launches large robotic sorting centre in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — International logistics giant DHL has completed the construction of a large robotic sorting facility in central Israel, which, according to the firm, is the largest centre of its kind in the country and the Middle East.

The centre is expected to begin operations later this month, said DHL.

Yair Bitton, managing director of DHL Express Israel, said that the last two years of the global COVID-19 pandemic have increased the need for setting up such a large centre to meet the increasing need for online shopping.

The new centre will be able to sort up to 20,000 packages per hour compared to 4,000 before.

The plant is expected to cut the time of handling a full cargo plane from four hours to less than one hour, according to the company.