Dragon cargo capsule returns from ISS with more than two tons of freight

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — SpaceX’s upgraded Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down Monday off the Florida coast, marking the return of the company’s 24th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The unmanned spacecraft carried more than 4,900 pounds (2,225 kg) of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo back to the Earth, according to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Splashing down off the coast of Florida enables quick transportation of the experiments to NASA’s Space Station Processing Facility at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, allowing researchers to collect data with minimal sample exposure to the Earth’s gravity, according to NASA.

The spacecraft was launched on Dec. 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, arriving at the ISS less than 24 hours later.

The spacecraft delivered more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kg) of hardware, research investigations and crew supplies to the ISS.