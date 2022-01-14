Galaxy S22 series will feature “Gorilla Glass Victus +”

There have been a lot of leaks recently concerning Samsung‘s new Galaxy S22 series, and reputable leaker Ice Universe is responsible for a lot of the information we know so far on the three premium phones. We reported last month on a leak that said all three models would have glass backs this time. The leaker now has something to say.

All three Galaxy S22 models will reportedly have ‘Gorilla Glass Victus +’ backs

Corning has just announced the Gorilla Glass Victus, which adds greater hardness and durability to the Galaxy S21 Ultra (as many of you know, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ didn’t have glass backs last year, instead opting for “glasstic”). So far, we’re not sure what the “+” in the tipster’s tweet signifies or if it refers to the next-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

If the phone’s glass is actually next-generation Gorilla Glass Victus, it means the phone’s glass will be much more durable and protected. We doubt this means you can just stroll about with your new Galaxy S22 Ultra in your pocket, leave your case at home, and drop it here and there and expect it to look the same when you return home… joking aside, nothing is official at this point, including the launch dates of the three phones (which is reported to be at the beginning of next month).

Galaxy S22 series coming soon: what to expect

Almost everything about the next phones has been revealed thus far by tipsters and leakers, and the image is becoming increasingly detailed even before Samsung has said anything about the upcoming Galaxy S22 Unpacked event.

Let’s recap what we know so far: the Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (and likely in most markets this time, according to the latest reports), the three phones will be slightly more expensive than their predecessors, and all three will, of course, feature top-notch camera specs.

In terms of pricing, leaks have shown that each model would most likely cost $100 more (in comparison to their predecessors, the Galaxy S21 lineup). So far, these are the estimated prices for the S22 line:

$899 for S22

$1099 for the S22 Plus

$1299 for the S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to include a dedicated S Pen slot, as we all know. The phone should have a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is now the industry standard. The S22 Ultra is believed to have a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor on the back. According to reports, it will have an upgraded ISOCELL HM3 sensor.

A 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x periscope zoom module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens will complement the main sensor.

The standard S22 is expected to have a 6.06-inch display, while the S22 Plus is expected to have a 6.55-inch panel. In addition, both phones are expected to include triple cameras with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP 3x telephoto sensor.

In terms of battery sizes, no significant changes are predicted, while a modest reduction in the Galaxy S22 and S22+ batteries is possible.