Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: What differences can be expected?

Before CES 2022, Samsung unveiled its newest inexpensive phone, the Galaxy S21 FE, and its 2022 flagship lineup could be on the way shortly. (See all of the fantastic new phones we’re anticipating in 2022.) The new series, rumoured to be the Galaxy S22, is reported to offer a variety of upgrades such as new colours, camera updates, and probable S Pen support.

If you’re a Samsung lover wanting to buy a new phone this year, there’s a high chance you’ll be torn between two options. The Galaxy S22 is likely to be the successor of the Galaxy S21, which means it will be the most affordable model in Samsung’s new Galaxy S lineup. And then there’s the $700. The Galaxy S21 FE is a less expensive version of the Galaxy S21. As a result, the S22 is projected to be priced at the lower end of the premium spectrum, considerably under $1,000.

The Galaxy S22’s screen may be smaller than the Galaxy S21 FE’s

The Galaxy S22 appears to be Samsung’s choice for individuals who desire a tiny phone, such as the Galaxy S10E. According to specifications revealed by famed leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S22 may sport a 6.06-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy S22, like the S21 FE, is expected to offer a display refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Galaxy S22, if the reports are correct, will be smaller than the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 FE is between the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus in size.

But the Galaxy S22 could have a higher-resolution main camera

One area where the Galaxy S22 appears to have an advantage over the Galaxy S21 FE is performance. Samsung’s next big Galaxy S entry will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s newest smartphone engine, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung also manufactures its own Exynos processors, however these chips are often only available in limited countries, including the United States. That’s a shame, because the next iteration of Samsung’s Exynos chip sounds like it could bring a significant improvement in graphics performance. Samsung and AMD are working together on a future Exynos chip that will bring high-end gaming features such as ray tracing to Samsung phones. However, neither Samsung nor AMD have given any other information regarding the chip, such as when it will be available or which products will use it.

In comparison, the Galaxy S21 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S21. That means the phone’s performance is comparable to that of the Galaxy S21, which will most likely be regarded a previous-generation product in the not-too-distant future.

But the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a bigger battery

With its most recent inexpensive phone, Samsung seems to be emphasising on screen size and battery life. The battery capacity of the Galaxy S21 FE is 4,500 mAh. The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, is anticipated to have a 3,700-mAh battery, according to Ice Universe and Galaxy Club rumours. That would make it smaller than the 4,000-mAh battery seen in the Galaxy S21. However, keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 is also said to be smaller.

In terms of memory and storage, we anticipate 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to Super Roader, a YouTuber who claims to be a former employee of Samsung’s wireless division. The amount of RAM in the Galaxy S21 FE is comparable, with options for 6GB or 8GB.

The Galaxy S22 will likely be more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE

We don’t know how much the Galaxy S22 phones will cost, and we haven’t seen any price-related news or rumours. However, if Samsung follows the same pricing strategy as it did with the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S22 would cost around $800.

The standard variant of the Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, costs $700 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing of the 8GB/256GB variant rises to $770.

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S21 FE?

It’s impossible to judge whether you should buy a product before it’s even introduced. According to the reports, the Galaxy S22 will be best suited for people looking for a more premium gadget with a sharper camera, faster performance, and a more pocket-friendly design. The Galaxy S21 FE is ideal for individuals who value screen size and battery life while staying around $1,000.