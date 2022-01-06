Google to introduce connectivity features for smart devices in 2022

Google announced plans at CES 2022 to improve device connectivity for Android phones, Chromebooks, Android TVs, and Wear OS wearables easier and more seamless.

Google will start with Fast Couple for Bluetooth headphones, which will immediately pair with your Chromebook or even allow you to set up a new Chromebook using your Android phone, providing it with all of the information it needs about associated devices and Wi-Fi passwords. In the following weeks, this should be available.

Matter-enabled smart gadgets will be able to pair with your Google TV or Android TV OS devices in the coming months.

Unlocking your Chromebook with your Android phone has been a feature for a while, but Google now wants to make it available on your Wear OS smartwatch as well. Not only will the watch be able to unlock your Chromebook, but it will also be able to unlock your Android phone without you having to have them nearby.

On the other hand, Samsung and Pixel phones will get more support for digital car key capabilities. UWB-enabled phones will even be able to unlock your BMW automobile (as long as it supports the technology) just by approaching it. When friends and relatives need to borrow your automobile, you can share your virtual car key with them. Volvo’s automobiles will also be among the first to support remote control via an Android tablet. You can pre-heat your car or turn on the air conditioning before getting in, just like you can with your home automation.

The search engine behemoth wants to make content streaming a little smarter and more seamless across platforms. For example, if you’re watching a movie on your tablet with Bluetooth headphones and your phone rings, the system will pause the movie and answer the call, then resume the movie without you having to do anything. Supported headphones will be able to use it in the coming months.

Google also aims to integrate Chromecasts into more devices, such as TVs and smart speakers. Bose will be one of the first companies to sell Chromecast speakers and soundbars.

Finally, Google is allowing you to engage with your Android phone without having it with you. For example, you won’t have to install the Phone Hub app on your Chromebook to answer to texts. Without going into detail, Google also stated that improved connectivity options for Windows PCs will be available later this year.