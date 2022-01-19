Honda Vezel Modulo X unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

The Vezel (HR-V) e:HEV Modulo X concept was unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 as a preview of a factory-tuned variant due later this year.

The changes are targeted at improving performance and will be a welcome boost from the new Vezel’s basic aesthetic, which was introduced in February.

What’s New in Vezel Modulo X?

A new rear spoiler, 18-inch brushed alloy wheels, black highlights, a remodelled fascia with a modified grille, and altered front and rear bumpers reinforced with rear fins to increase rear airflow are among the improvements.

The inside is primarily black, with red stitching and Modulo X badges on the seats and other interior components.

The video below shows a Modulo X concept test unit on high-speed runs, winding routes, and difficult roadways.

Modifications to the suspension, such as firmer coil springs and more viscous shock absorbers, have also improved the driving dynamics and stability of the Modulo X concept.

Despite the fact that it is simply a concept, it is hoped that Honda would include all of the improvements into the final production model.