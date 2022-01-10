Honor Magic V – First folding phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Honor Magic V, the first folding phone powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 engine, has arrived. It has a 7.9-inch main folding screen that can fold entirely flat for increased safety, as well as a 6.45-inch cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1080px (21:9 aspect).

The external screen’s size are significantly closer to those of a standard smartphone, making typing and other routine chores much easier. Honor emphasised the importance of the Magic V’s useful cover screen, even comparing its solution to the Galaxy Z Fold3’s tall and narrow 25:9 outward screen on stage.

Honor hasn’t skimped on the camera department, offering three 50MP modules around the back. A 50MP main camera with a 23mm equivalent lens, a 50MP ultrawide snapper with a 13mm similar lens, and a 50MP colour spectrum snapper. On the cover screen and the main screen, two 42MP selfie cameras are contained in punch hole cutouts.

On all Magic V models, Honor includes 12GB of RAM as standard, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 512GB. The device is powered by a 4,750 mAh battery with a 66W wired charging capability. Magic UI 6.0, which is based on Android 12, takes care of the software.

Honor Magic V is available in Titanium Silver, Black, and Burnt Orange. The 512GB storage trim starts at CNY 9,999 ($1,570) and goes up to CNY 10,999 ($1,725). The first sales in China are set to begin on January 18th. Honor has not yet determined whether or not to sell the Magic V outside of China, according to a spokeswoman.