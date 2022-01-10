How does the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Compare to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

If you’re looking for a foldable phone, the smartphone industry currently has a good range to pick from. The clamshell design is one of the most popular varieties of foldable gadgets, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 leading the way in sales. Since the launch of this gadget, HUAWEI has begun selling the P50 Pocket, a phone with a flip feature. Each phone has its unique set of capabilities, so let’s look at the areas where the HUAWEI P50 outperforms the Samsung Galaxy S8.

No More Hinge Gap

The gap in the hinge is one of the most prevalent complaints from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 owners. When the phone is fully closed, there is a slight gap between the two screens. When HUAWEI created the P50 Pocket, they made it a point to avoid leaving any gaps. Both screens are flat against each other when the P50 Pocket is closed.

The P50 Pocket features a thinner overall design. When the phone is closed, it measures only 15.2mm from one end to the other, which is less than the Galaxy Z Flip3’s 17.1-15.9mm dimension.

A Larger Display

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket has a slightly larger screen than the Galaxy Z Flip3, yet the difference isn’t significant. The P50 Pocket has a 6.9-inch folding display with a resolution of 11882790, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip3 has a smaller 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 10802640.

Choosing the larger display is generally a good idea if you’re considering a phone that can fold down to half its size. The P50 Pocket’s 21:9 screen benefits from a little higher resolution, so your games, movies, and apps will appear beautiful on it.