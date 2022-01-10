How does the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Compare to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
If you’re looking for a foldable phone, the smartphone industry currently has a good range to pick from. The clamshell design is one of the most popular varieties of foldable gadgets, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 leading the way in sales. Since the launch of this gadget, HUAWEI has begun selling the P50 Pocket, a phone with a flip feature. Each phone has its unique set of capabilities, so let’s look at the areas where the HUAWEI P50 outperforms the Samsung Galaxy S8.
No More Hinge Gap
The gap in the hinge is one of the most prevalent complaints from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 owners. When the phone is fully closed, there is a slight gap between the two screens. When HUAWEI created the P50 Pocket, they made it a point to avoid leaving any gaps. Both screens are flat against each other when the P50 Pocket is closed.
The P50 Pocket features a thinner overall design. When the phone is closed, it measures only 15.2mm from one end to the other, which is less than the Galaxy Z Flip3’s 17.1-15.9mm dimension.
A Larger Display
No Folding Crease
Another popular issue regarding the Galaxy Z Flip3 is that after considerable use, a crease will appear in the centre of the display. This is a problem that most other flip phones with these flexible folding screens have as well. On the P50 Pocket, HUAWEI claims to have rectified this widespread issue to the point that consumers would not encounter it at all.
More RAM and Storage
While both phones have extremely comparable specifications, the P50 Pocket Premium Edition will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a maximum memory of 8GB and a storage capacity of 256GB. Anyone who requires a RAM boost can take advantage of it. Because both phones use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, you should expect them to operate similarly.
A Bigger Battery with Faster Charging
For anyone that values fast charging speeds and large batteries, the P50 Pocket is going to be the better option. HUAWEI put a large 4000mAh battery in their phone, with a 40W fast charging capability. The Galaxy Z Flip3 has a smaller 3300mAh capacity, and the fast charging maxes out at 15W.
