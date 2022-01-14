Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 09:33 pm

How to Delete a WhatsApp Group

Delete a WhatsApp Group

How to Delete a WhatsApp Group

It may be time to delete your WhatsApp group if it has served its function. We’ll show you how to delete WhatsApp groups on both iPhone and Android.

What to Know Before Deleting a Group on WhatsApp

To delete a WhatsApp group, you must be the group’s administrator, similar to deleting a Discord server. Before you can delete the group, you’ll have to personally remove each of its members.

Members of your group will have access to your group’s chat history, but they will not be able to post new messages. You can establish a new WhatsApp group later if you wish.

Delete a Group on WhatsApp

To delete a group, you must first remove all of its members, then exit the group, and then delete it.

On an Android phone, conduct the following technique. The instructions will differ slightly for the iPhone, but you should be able to follow along.

Whatsapp Group

Step 1: Remove Group Members

To begin, open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap the group you want to remove from the conversations screen. Tap the group name at the top of the group screen.

To remove group members, scroll to the “Participants” section and tap a member.

Whatsapp Group

In the menu that opens, tap “Remove.” This deletes the member from your group.

Whatsapp Group

Tap “OK” in the prompt.

Whatsapp Group

Your selected member is now removed from the group. Repeat this process for each group member until all the members are deleted.

Step 2: Exit the Group

It’s now your chance to leave the group after deleting all of the other members. As a result, the group can be removed.

To do so, tap the group name at the top of the group chat screen.

Whatsapp Group

On the page that opens, scroll down to the bottom. There, tap “Exit Group.”

Whatsapp Group

Tap “Exit” in the prompt.Whatsapp Group

And you have successfully left your group.

Step 3: Delete the Group

After you’ve left your group, you’ll be given the opportunity to remove it.

Select “Delete Group” from the drop-down menu.

Whatsapp Group

A popup to “Delete Group” will appear. If you also want to delete the media files in your group, tick the “Delete Media in This Chat” option. Then press the “Delete” button.

Whatsapp Group

And your WhatsApp group is now deleted. Cheers!

