Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:12 pm

How to Send Anonymous Messages on WhatsApp

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:12 pm
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recently released a slew of amazing changes, ranging from customizable sticker makers to the development of a Windows version for a more personalised experience. These are intended to improve the user experience, but there is a new method that will eventually provide you what you’ve secretly wanted for all along.

You may now chat your friends and family privately over WhatsApp without disclosing your phone number or even needing a SIM card in the first place.

The hack is simple and can be accessible using WhatsApp Tools. To avoid confusion, we recommend introducing oneself before beginning the conversation. So, without further ado, follow the instructions below to effortlessly activate the feature and prank your friends or family.

Whatsapp

  • Open the WhatsApp Tools page.
  • Tap the “Anonymous Message” option.
  • Choose your country code then write the number you want to message.
  • Next, in the box below the “Attach file” option, simply type your message and add the files, such as photos or videos that you want to attach to the message.
  • Finally, click on “send message” and voila, the message has been sent anonymously.

 

This way, you can send a message anonymously using WhatsApp Tools in only 5 simple steps. Furthermore, WhatsApp Tools allows you to grab any user’s profile photo as long as their display picture is set to public.

