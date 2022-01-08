Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in October 2021. The device comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP back camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. It runs on Harmony OS 2.0 and has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP back camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Compass, and Proximity sensors are all supported by the Huawei Enjoy 20e.

Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Huawei Enjoy 20e costs Rs. 27,999 PKR.

Huawei Enjoy 20e Full Specification

General

Brand Huawei Mobile Phones Model Name Huawei Enjoy 20e Price $172 / €140 / PKR 22,888 / ₹11,737 / C$208 Release Date 11th November 2021 Display 6.3 inches Chipset Helio P35 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB Main Camera 13MP Selfie Camera 8MP Colors Black, Green, Violet Battery 5000mAh