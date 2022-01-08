Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in October 2021. The device comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP back camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. It runs on Harmony OS 2.0 and has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP back camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Compass, and Proximity sensors are all supported by the Huawei Enjoy 20e.
Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Huawei Enjoy 20e costs Rs. 27,999 PKR.
Huawei Enjoy 20e Full Specification
General
|Brand
|Huawei Mobile Phones
|Model Name
|Huawei Enjoy 20e
|Price
|$172 / €140 / PKR 22,888 / ₹11,737 / C$208
|Release Date
|11th November 2021
|Display
|6.3 inches
|Chipset
|Helio P35
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|Main Camera
|13MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Colors
|Black, Green, Violet
|Battery
|5000mAh
Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Body
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm (6.26 x 2.92 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches, 95.8 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~278 ppi density)
Performance
|Operating System
|HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 10.1 (International), no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
Kirin 710A (14 nm) – 128GB 6GB RAM only
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53); Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) – 128GB 6GB RAM only
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320; Mali-G51 MP4 – 128GB 6GB RAM only
|Card slot
|microSD
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
Main Camera
|Camera Setup
|Dual
|Resolution
|13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
Front Camera
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Video
|1080p@30fps
Extra Features
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Models
|MLD-AL10
Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
Reverse charging 6W