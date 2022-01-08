Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:13 pm

Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20e

Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in October 2021. The device comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP back camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. It runs on Harmony OS 2.0 and has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP back camera and 8MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Compass, and Proximity sensors are all supported by the Huawei Enjoy 20e.

Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Huawei Enjoy 20e costs Rs. 27,999 PKR.

 Huawei Enjoy 20e Full Specification

Huawei Enjoy 20e Full Specification

General

Brand Huawei Mobile Phones
Model Name Huawei Enjoy 20e
Price $172 / €140 / PKR 22,888 / ₹11,737 / C$208
Release Date 11th November 2021
Display 6.3 inches
Chipset Helio P35
RAM 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB
Main Camera 13MP
Selfie Camera 8MP
Colors Black, Green, Violet
Battery 5000mAh

Network

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Body

Dimensions 159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm (6.26 x 2.92 x 0.35 in)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches, 95.8 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~278 ppi density)

Performance

Operating System HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 10.1 (International), no Google Play Services
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
Kirin 710A (14 nm) – 128GB 6GB RAM only
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53); Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) – 128GB 6GB RAM only
GPU PowerVR GE8320; Mali-G51 MP4 – 128GB 6GB RAM only
Card slot microSD
RAM 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB

Main Camera

Camera Setup Dual
Resolution 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps

Front Camera

Camera Setup Single
Resolution 8 MP, f/2.0
Video 1080p@30fps

Extra Features

Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio Unspecified
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Models MLD-AL10

Battery

Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Reverse charging 6W

 

