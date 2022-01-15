Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan
The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei’s most recent substantial edition, and it costs Rs.99,999 in Pakistan. The smartphone has a 6-inch display. The rear camera has a triple lens of 40+20+8 MP, and the front camera has a 24 MP sensor. It runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. Click on the link to see the newest Huawei mobile phone prices in Pakistan.
- Retail Price of Huawei P20 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.
- Retail Price of Huawei in USD is $745.
Huawei P20 Pro – Setting New Trends For Photography!
Huawei unveiled a new P20 Pro edition, which is a professional version of the company’s next flagship handsets. This time, they make a significant adjustment to the camera arrangement of the smartphone, with the Huawei P20 Pro getting a triple lens on its back instead of a single or dual lens. The first is a 40 MP main sensor, followed by a 20 MP monochrome sensor, and finally an 8 MP telephoto lens on Huawei’s P20 Pro to fully capture the depth of photographs and give you the bokeh effect in the background of the main images. In the given layout, it appears that the Huawei P20 Pro’s main camera will have an f/1.8 aperture, while the additional cameras will have the same aperture that we’ve seen on prior handsets. It appears weird that Huawei’s P20 Pro has only a single camera on the front, which is a 24 MP lens. On the top front, you’ll notice a difference in the smartphone’s screen, as the Huawei Pro will have a Notch like the Apple iPhone X. This business, like Samsung, lowered the bezels to the bare minimum, yet they fell short of the Korean giant’s achievement. Because the Huawei P20 Pro’s corners have been pushed to the bare minimum, the fingerprint sensor has had to relocate back, but it is still present on the front, implying that either face unlock is missing in the Huawei P20 Pro or you will receive two types of security protocols in this smartphone. The device has a 6.1-inch screen with a contemporary Full Vision display with a resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels. Finally, the device’s power component is packed with a large 4000 mAh battery.
Huawei P20 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2018, March
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, April
|Body
|Dimensions
|155 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm (6.10 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass & aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|– IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.1 inches, 93.9 cm2 (~82.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels, 18.7:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|– EMUI 8.1
|Platform
|OS
|Android 8.1 (Oreo)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 970 (10 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF
20 MP B/W, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/2.7″, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF
|Features
|Leica optics, LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|24 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
|Features
|Leica optics
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|– 32-bit/384kHz audio
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|– Fast battery charging 4.5V/5A (58% in 30 min)
– XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player
– MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player
– Document viewer
– Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II: 3565 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3252
Basemark X: 39945
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.087 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 71dB / Noise 69dB / Ring 91dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -92.1dB / Crosstalk -92.1dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 89h
