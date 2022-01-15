Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 04:07 pm

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei’s most recent substantial edition, and it costs Rs.99,999 in Pakistan. The smartphone has a 6-inch display. The rear camera has a triple lens of 40+20+8 MP, and the front camera has a 24 MP sensor. It runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. Click on the link to see the newest Huawei mobile phone prices in Pakistan.

  • Retail Price of Huawei P20 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.
  • Retail Price of Huawei in USD is $745.

Huawei P20 Pro – Setting New Trends For Photography!

Huawei unveiled a new P20 Pro edition, which is a professional version of the company’s next flagship handsets. This time, they make a significant adjustment to the camera arrangement of the smartphone, with the Huawei P20 Pro getting a triple lens on its back instead of a single or dual lens. The first is a 40 MP main sensor, followed by a 20 MP monochrome sensor, and finally an 8 MP telephoto lens on Huawei’s P20 Pro to fully capture the depth of photographs and give you the bokeh effect in the background of the main images. In the given layout, it appears that the Huawei P20 Pro’s main camera will have an f/1.8 aperture, while the additional cameras will have the same aperture that we’ve seen on prior handsets. It appears weird that Huawei’s P20 Pro has only a single camera on the front, which is a 24 MP lens. On the top front, you’ll notice a difference in the smartphone’s screen, as the Huawei Pro will have a Notch like the Apple iPhone X. This business, like Samsung, lowered the bezels to the bare minimum, yet they fell short of the Korean giant’s achievement. Because the Huawei P20 Pro’s corners have been pushed to the bare minimum, the fingerprint sensor has had to relocate back, but it is still present on the front, implying that either face unlock is missing in the Huawei P20 Pro or you will receive two types of security protocols in this smartphone. The device has a 6.1-inch screen with a contemporary Full Vision display with a resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels. Finally, the device’s power component is packed with a large 4000 mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2018, March
Status Available. Released 2018, April
Body
Dimensions 155 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm (6.10 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz)
Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
– IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Display
Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.1 inches, 93.9 cm2 (~82.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels, 18.7:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
Multitouch Yes
– EMUI 8.1
Platform
OS Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 970 (10 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G72 MP12
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF
20 MP B/W, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/2.7″, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF
Features Leica optics, LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
Selfie Camera
Single 24 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
Features Leica optics
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
– 32-bit/384kHz audio
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Infrared port Yes
Radio No
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
Browser HTML5
– Fast battery charging 4.5V/5A (58% in 30 min)
– XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player
– MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player
– Document viewer
– Photo/video editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Tests
Performance Basemark OS II: 3565 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3252
Basemark X: 39945
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.087 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 71dB / Noise 69dB / Ring 91dB
Audio quality Noise -92.1dB / Crosstalk -92.1dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 89h

Read More

18 hours ago
Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680

Vivo has produced and re-issued multiple distinct varieties of the Vivo Y21...
18 hours ago
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max To Feature Two Floating Cutouts Instead of the Notch

The iPhone 14 was leaked before the iPhone 13 was even released...
18 hours ago
Galaxy S22 series will feature "Gorilla Glass Victus +"

There have been a lot of leaks recently concerning Samsung's new Galaxy...
18 hours ago
WhatsApp will Soon Rollout Message Reactions Like Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has been developing on a new...
19 hours ago
How to Delete a WhatsApp Group

It may be time to delete your WhatsApp group if it has...
19 hours ago
Apple iPhone SE 3 renders depict a revival iPhone XR

New renders of the Apple iPhone SE 3 have surfaced online today...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

OMR TO PKR
14 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
AUD TO PKR
17 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
covid-19
17 mins ago
90 pct of Chinese people vaccinated against COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.26 billion Chinese people, or nearly...
GBP TO PKR
21 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600