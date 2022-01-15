Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei’s most recent substantial edition, and it costs Rs.99,999 in Pakistan. The smartphone has a 6-inch display. The rear camera has a triple lens of 40+20+8 MP, and the front camera has a 24 MP sensor. It runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. Click on the link to see the newest Huawei mobile phone prices in Pakistan.

Retail Price of Huawei P20 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

Retail Price of Huawei in USD is $745.

Huawei P20 Pro – Setting New Trends For Photography!

Huawei unveiled a new P20 Pro edition, which is a professional version of the company’s next flagship handsets. This time, they make a significant adjustment to the camera arrangement of the smartphone, with the Huawei P20 Pro getting a triple lens on its back instead of a single or dual lens. The first is a 40 MP main sensor, followed by a 20 MP monochrome sensor, and finally an 8 MP telephoto lens on Huawei’s P20 Pro to fully capture the depth of photographs and give you the bokeh effect in the background of the main images. In the given layout, it appears that the Huawei P20 Pro’s main camera will have an f/1.8 aperture, while the additional cameras will have the same aperture that we’ve seen on prior handsets. It appears weird that Huawei’s P20 Pro has only a single camera on the front, which is a 24 MP lens. On the top front, you’ll notice a difference in the smartphone’s screen, as the Huawei Pro will have a Notch like the Apple iPhone X. This business, like Samsung, lowered the bezels to the bare minimum, yet they fell short of the Korean giant’s achievement. Because the Huawei P20 Pro’s corners have been pushed to the bare minimum, the fingerprint sensor has had to relocate back, but it is still present on the front, implying that either face unlock is missing in the Huawei P20 Pro or you will receive two types of security protocols in this smartphone. The device has a 6.1-inch screen with a contemporary Full Vision display with a resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels. Finally, the device’s power component is packed with a large 4000 mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2018, March Status Available. Released 2018, April

Body Dimensions 155 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm (6.10 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) Build Front/back glass & aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

Display Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.1 inches, 93.9 cm2 (~82.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels, 18.7:9 ratio (~408 ppi density) Multitouch Yes – EMUI 8.1

Platform OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 970 (10 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP12

Memory Card slot No Internal 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF

20 MP B/W, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/2.7″, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF

8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF/Laser AF Features Leica optics, LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps

Selfie Camera Single 24 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide) Features Leica optics Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No – 32-bit/384kHz audio

– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

– Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 – Fast battery charging 4.5V/5A (58% in 30 min)

– XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player

– MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player

– Document viewer

– Photo/video editor

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery