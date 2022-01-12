Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Huawei P30 is a new smartphone with a pre-order price of Rs. 89,999. It has three cameras on the rear, as well as a selfie camera with a resolution of 32 megapixels. The gadget has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone series has a 50x zoom lens, making it ideal for class photography. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor. The battery capacity of this hand-set is 3,650mAh, and it will be available in a variety of colours.

Huawei P30 – Terminator Series!

Once again, Huawei has shocked with the introduction of the P30, which appears to be too early, but insiders suggest that this new phone is in the works and will be available shortly. So, if the above information is right, the Huawei P30 is not far away, and we will soon witness a smartphone with a cutting-edge design that will set it apart from other smartphones. Because Samsung has unveiled a complete range of smartphones that will toughen the battle for this phone, Huawei’s P30 will have to make himself strong. However, it appears that, as usual, Huawei P30’s unique design will easily overcome its rivals and place it in a higher class. This brand’s Mate series is still in the works, but they’ve created buzz that a Huawei P-series P30 smartphone is on the way. The phone has a 6.1-inch display with an OLED touchscreen that is capacitive and smooth for scrolling. The Huawei P30 will have an FHD display with a 1080 x 2340 display ratio. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 GB, and the storage capacity of the P30 may be expanded with the installation of a 256 GB SD card. In today’s world, cameras appear to be a significant selling feature for smartphones, which is why the new P30 has a triple camera configuration on the back, which, as expected, will outperform everyone in its class thanks to its AI technology, which is flawless in every manner. On the front, the P30 will include a single 32 MP lens with Bokeh effect, which blurs the background of the focused item. Artificial Intelligence is also employed in Huawei’s P30 front camera, which can detect the type of object and use its intelligence to improve the photo quality based on the given scenario. The Kirin 980 chip utilised in the Huawei P30 is the best chipset currently available.

Huawei P30 detailed specifications