12th Jan, 2022. 10:09 pm

Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Huawei P30 is a new smartphone with a pre-order price of Rs. 89,999. It has three cameras on the rear, as well as a selfie camera with a resolution of 32 megapixels. The gadget has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone series has a 50x zoom lens, making it ideal for class photography. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor. The battery capacity of this hand-set is 3,650mAh, and it will be available in a variety of colours.

Huawei P30 – Terminator Series!

Once again, Huawei has shocked with the introduction of the P30, which appears to be too early, but insiders suggest that this new phone is in the works and will be available shortly. So, if the above information is right, the Huawei P30 is not far away, and we will soon witness a smartphone with a cutting-edge design that will set it apart from other smartphones. Because Samsung has unveiled a complete range of smartphones that will toughen the battle for this phone, Huawei’s P30 will have to make himself strong. However, it appears that, as usual, Huawei P30’s unique design will easily overcome its rivals and place it in a higher class. This brand’s Mate series is still in the works, but they’ve created buzz that a Huawei P-series P30 smartphone is on the way. The phone has a 6.1-inch display with an OLED touchscreen that is capacitive and smooth for scrolling. The Huawei P30 will have an FHD display with a 1080 x 2340 display ratio. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 GB, and the storage capacity of the P30 may be expanded with the installation of a 256 GB SD card. In today’s world, cameras appear to be a significant selling feature for smartphones, which is why the new P30 has a triple camera configuration on the back, which, as expected, will outperform everyone in its class thanks to its AI technology, which is flawless in every manner. On the front, the P30 will include a single 32 MP lens with Bokeh effect, which blurs the background of the focused item. Artificial Intelligence is also employed in Huawei’s P30 front camera, which can detect the type of object and use its intelligence to improve the photo quality based on the given scenario. The Kirin 980 chip utilised in the Huawei P30 is the best chipset currently available.

 

Huawei P30 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
UI EMUI 9.1
Dimensions 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6 mm
Weight 165 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MP10
Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
Extra Features DCI-P3
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 64/128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF/Laser AF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF/Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps)
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP53 dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3650 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W

