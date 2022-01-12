Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most recent smartphones, costing Rs. 157,999. It has quad cameras on the back and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. This phone series has the greatest photography in its class, with up to 50x zoom. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor. The hand-set will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Red hues and will have a 4,200mAh battery capacity.

Huawei P30 Pro – Professional’s Sweetheart!

Huawei has added a new phone called the P30 Pro to its armoury in order to bring down Samsung’s empire, which has ruled the smartphone industry for a long time. Now is the moment for Huawei P30 Pro to take the crown from the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is expected to ship soon. Well, it appears that this new phone will have a new appearance, similar to Huawei’s P30 Pro’s older brothers. Always altering the design and giving something exceptional to its clients in the end is a difficult task, but Huawei has managed to do so, and now the Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we expect to be a new one with a distinctive design, similar to what they did with the Mate series. Some of its specifications are on the display, with the P30 Pro’s display being at the top of the list, with an IPS matrix and a 6.47-inch matrix. The Huawei P30 Pro’s display will have a 1080 x 2340 resolution, so get ready to enjoy your movies and videos in a higher resolution that will give you a unique experience you’ve never had before. Huawei Pro has inherited the Kirin 980 chipset, which is fresh new in the industry and has incredible benchmark scores, therefore the new phone’s performance will be satisfactory when compared to Korean manufacturers. The Huawei P30 Pro has an octa-core processor with a 2.6 GHz clock speed. The Huawei P30 Pro has 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring that multitasking is never a problem, even while running graphically intensive applications or games.

Huawei P30 Pro detailed specifications