12th Jan, 2022. 10:21 pm

Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most recent smartphones, costing Rs. 157,999. It has quad cameras on the back and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. This phone series has the greatest photography in its class, with up to 50x zoom. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor. The hand-set will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Red hues and will have a 4,200mAh battery capacity.

 

Huawei P30 Pro – Professional’s Sweetheart!

Huawei has added a new phone called the P30 Pro to its armoury in order to bring down Samsung’s empire, which has ruled the smartphone industry for a long time. Now is the moment for Huawei P30 Pro to take the crown from the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is expected to ship soon. Well, it appears that this new phone will have a new appearance, similar to Huawei’s P30 Pro’s older brothers. Always altering the design and giving something exceptional to its clients in the end is a difficult task, but Huawei has managed to do so, and now the Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we expect to be a new one with a distinctive design, similar to what they did with the Mate series. Some of its specifications are on the display, with the P30 Pro’s display being at the top of the list, with an IPS matrix and a 6.47-inch matrix. The Huawei P30 Pro’s display will have a 1080 x 2340 resolution, so get ready to enjoy your movies and videos in a higher resolution that will give you a unique experience you’ve never had before. Huawei Pro has inherited the Kirin 980 chipset, which is fresh new in the industry and has incredible benchmark scores, therefore the new phone’s performance will be satisfactory when compared to Korean manufacturers. The Huawei P30 Pro has an octa-core processor with a 2.6 GHz clock speed. The Huawei P30 Pro has 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring that multitasking is never a problem, even while running graphically intensive applications or games.

Huawei P30 Pro detailed specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
UI EMUI 8.1
Dimensions 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MP10
Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features DCI-P3
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card Nano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features OIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps)
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
Features Sensors Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Dolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

 

