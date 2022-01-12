Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most recent smartphones, costing Rs. 157,999. It has quad cameras on the back and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone has 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage. This phone series has the greatest photography in its class, with up to 50x zoom. The phone runs Android 9 (Pie) and is powered by the Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor. The hand-set will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Red hues and will have a 4,200mAh battery capacity.
Huawei P30 Pro – Professional’s Sweetheart!
Huawei has added a new phone called the P30 Pro to its armoury in order to bring down Samsung’s empire, which has ruled the smartphone industry for a long time. Now is the moment for Huawei P30 Pro to take the crown from the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is expected to ship soon. Well, it appears that this new phone will have a new appearance, similar to Huawei’s P30 Pro’s older brothers. Always altering the design and giving something exceptional to its clients in the end is a difficult task, but Huawei has managed to do so, and now the Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we expect to be a new one with a distinctive design, similar to what they did with the Mate series. Some of its specifications are on the display, with the P30 Pro’s display being at the top of the list, with an IPS matrix and a 6.47-inch matrix. The Huawei P30 Pro’s display will have a 1080 x 2340 resolution, so get ready to enjoy your movies and videos in a higher resolution that will give you a unique experience you’ve never had before. Huawei Pro has inherited the Kirin 980 chipset, which is fresh new in the industry and has incredible benchmark scores, therefore the new phone’s performance will be satisfactory when compared to Korean manufacturers. The Huawei P30 Pro has an octa-core processor with a 2.6 GHz clock speed. The Huawei P30 Pro has 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring that multitasking is never a problem, even while running graphically intensive applications or games.
Huawei P30 Pro detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 8.1
|Dimensions
|158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging
