Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 01:08 am

Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket’s launch date revealed

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei debuted the P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in July, followed by the P50 Pocket foldable smartphone in December. These phones are exclusively accessible in China right now, but two of them will go worldwide next week, on January 12.

Huawei P50 Pro

This information comes from Huawei’s Malaysian division, which teased the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket’s worldwide debut on January 12 with a few teases on Twitter.

Huawei P50 Pocket • Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition

Huawei hasn’t said which operating system the P50 Pro will run, but we’re guessing it’ll be EMUI 12. In Malaysia, the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will be available in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, while the P50 Pocket Premium Edition will be available in a 12GB/512GB option.

