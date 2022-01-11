Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 05:28 pm

Huawei P50 Pro up for pre-order in Saudi Arabia

Huawei is anticipated to release the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in Malaysia tomorrow, with more countries following suit. The Huawei P50 Pro is now available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia, with deposits of SAR 100 ($26) accepted.

Those interested can reserve a Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, Smart View Flip case, Huawei Care Service VIP card, and Petal One subscription card, as well as a lengthy range of freebies, including a Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, Smart View Flip case, Huawei Care Service VIP card, and Petal One subscription card.

Additional perks include a P50 Pro silicone cover, a SAR 200 coupon for photography courses, free shipping, and a chance to win a P50 Pocket foldable camera in a fortunate draw.

At this time, we don’t have an official price for the P50 Pro, but reports suggest it will cost around SAR 4,200 ($1,120/€986). The pre-order period will last for 15 days, which means the P50 Pro will be available for purchase in Saudi Arabia on January 26.

