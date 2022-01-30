Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

31st Jan, 2022. 12:46 am

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

AFP News Agency

31st Jan, 2022. 12:46 am
Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Google

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30, 2022 (AFP) – Huawei said Sunday it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.

“The Swedish authorities’ decision to discriminate against Huawei and exclude it from the 5G rollout has significantly harmed Huawei’s investment in Sweden, in breach of Sweden’s international obligations,” the Chinese company said in a statement to AFP.

The company had, therefore “initiated arbitration proceedings” under the World Bank Group’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) “against the Kingdom of Sweden following a number of measures taken by the Swedish authorities targeting directly Huawei’s investments in Sweden and excluding Huawei from the rollout of 5G network products and services in the country,” Huawei added.

Huawei did not specify what damages it was seeking, but according to public broadcaster SVT, the initial sum sought was 5.2 billion Swedish kroner ($550 million, 495 million euros), but it could end up being much higher.

Following the UK in mid-2020, Sweden became the second country in Europe and the first in the EU to explicitly ban network operators from using Huawei equipment in the buildup of the infrastructure needed to run its 5G network.

Sweden also ordered Huawei to remove already installed equipment by January 1, 2025.

After an appeal from Huawei a Swedish court confirmed the decision by Sweden’s Post and Telecom Authority in June 2021.

The decision strained relations between Sweden and China, with Beijing at the time warning that PTS’s decision could have “consequences” for the Scandinavian country’s companies in China, prompting Swedish telecom giant and Huawei competitor Ericsson to fear retaliation.

Read More

1 hour ago
Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Price in Pakistan Oppo Reno 3 Pro cost PKR...
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile...
3 hours ago
Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone is priced...
4 hours ago
Tecno Camon 18 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 18 Price in Pakistan The Tecno Camon 18 is projected...
4 hours ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y30: This is the era of mobile phones...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Tejasswi Prakash
12 seconds ago
Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Tejasswi Prakash WINS the show

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal...
Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander
8 mins ago
PCB: Ian Pont, Albie Morkel, and Vernon Philander applied for coaching role

As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received applications from...
Ice Cream Golgappa
11 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Man Makes Ice Cream Golgappa With Chutney, Netizens Disgusted

We agree with netizens who suggest ice cream fusions with strange foods...
QG vs LQ
21 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans | QG VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PSL 7: In the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600