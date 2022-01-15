Huawei Y6p Price in Pakistan and Specifications

One of the most recent cellphones is the Huawei Y6p. It costs PKR 20,899 in Pakistan. It has 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A 5000 mAh battery is included with the device.

Price of Huawei in USD is $156.

Huawei Y6p – Another budget-Friendly Smartphone

Huawei has released the Y6p, a new smartphone with some impressive specs and features. The phone will be an affordable phone with two variants to choose from and plenty to offer. Both Huawei Y6p models will have different RAM and ROM capacities. The handset will be powered by the Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 mid-range chipset. The Huawei Y6p, a freshly released smartphone, contains a processor that has been successfully used in a number of mid-range and inexpensive smartphones. As previously stated, the handset comes in two versions. One of the Huawei Y6p’s variations will have 3 gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of internal storage, while the other model will have 3 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of internal storage. The most expensive version will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of built-in storage. In addition, Huawei has included a dedicated slot in the new Y6p to expand the phone’s internal storage capacity. The phone’s 6.3-inch IPS LCD display screen will display full HD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The rear of the Y6p is equipped with a triple camera array. The phone’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, resulting in a massive camera arrangement. The ultra-wide lens will have a resolution of 5 megapixels. The Y6p also sports a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels with a slew of capabilities to make selfies more appealing. A strong Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery powers Huawei’s smartphone Y6p. The Huawei Y6p, like Samsung’s other phones, has a fingerprint scanner on the back to protect data.

Huawei Y6p Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, May 05 Status Available. Released 2020, May 06

Body Dimensions 159.1 x 74.1 x 9 mm (6.26 x 2.92 x 0.35 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.3 inches, 95.8 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~278 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services Chipset Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent)

MED-LX9N (Yes); MED-LX9 (No) Radio FM radio; built-in antenna USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Charging Charging 10W

Reverse charging

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 25 reviews.