09th Jan, 2022. 10:19 pm

Huawei Y9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei Y9 Price

Huawei Y9 (2019) Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 2019 is an incoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost Rs. 31,999. The smartphone has a screen that is 6.5 inches in size. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM, as well as 64/128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a dual camera system on the back and front and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS.

Huawei Y9 2019 – Notched Display

Huawei just introduced its new Y9 2019 as the successor to last year’s device at Rs. 37,999, raking in big profits for the firm. However, it appears that Huawei wants to keep its successor list intact, which is why the Huawei Y9 2019 will be released ahead of schedule. In fact, the year is coming to an end, and they want to give customers something new, and it appears that with Huawei’s Y9 2019, they will be the first to introduce the latest product ahead of schedule. The Huawei Y9 2019’s specifications are really mind-blowing, and let’s start with the display, which is truly fantastic and full of vibrant colours that will make you feel like you’re gazing at the actual thing. The display is 6.5 inches in size, which fits the Huawei Y9 2019 nicely, and the resolution within breaks all previous records set by its siblings in the same price bracket. The front of the Y9 2019 has a higher resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which is ideal for its display. Well, the Notch is still present on the top of the display, which is gone or decreased in most devices, but Huawei 2019 appears to be maintaining it for another year before transitioning to the water drop Notch, which is popular in the brand’s flagship devices. With the debut of Huawei Y9’s 2019, Samsung is going to suffer a lot because they don’t have a strong plane to stand on to compete with this brand’s latest series of gadgets. The Huawei Y9 2019’s data will be stored on 128 GB of internal storage, while the phone’s RAM is limited to 6 GB.

Huawei Y9 2019 detailed specifications

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo
UI EMUI 8.2
Dimensions 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight 173 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710
GPU Mali-G51 MP4
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
Camera Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Charging 5V/2A 10W

