Huawei Y9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019) Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 2019 is an incoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost Rs. 31,999. The smartphone has a screen that is 6.5 inches in size. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM, as well as 64/128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a dual camera system on the back and front and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS.

Huawei Y9 2019 – Notched Display

Huawei just introduced its new Y9 2019 as the successor to last year’s device at Rs. 37,999, raking in big profits for the firm. However, it appears that Huawei wants to keep its successor list intact, which is why the Huawei Y9 2019 will be released ahead of schedule. In fact, the year is coming to an end, and they want to give customers something new, and it appears that with Huawei’s Y9 2019, they will be the first to introduce the latest product ahead of schedule. The Huawei Y9 2019’s specifications are really mind-blowing, and let’s start with the display, which is truly fantastic and full of vibrant colours that will make you feel like you’re gazing at the actual thing. The display is 6.5 inches in size, which fits the Huawei Y9 2019 nicely, and the resolution within breaks all previous records set by its siblings in the same price bracket. The front of the Y9 2019 has a higher resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, which is ideal for its display. Well, the Notch is still present on the top of the display, which is gone or decreased in most devices, but Huawei 2019 appears to be maintaining it for another year before transitioning to the water drop Notch, which is popular in the brand’s flagship devices. With the debut of Huawei Y9’s 2019, Samsung is going to suffer a lot because they don’t have a strong plane to stand on to compete with this brand’s latest series of gadgets. The Huawei Y9 2019’s data will be stored on 128 GB of internal storage, while the phone’s RAM is limited to 6 GB.

Huawei Y9 2019 detailed specifications