Images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, and SM-T270 surface Online

Over the last few months, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series has been constantly leaked. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+, Tab S8, and SM-T270 are scheduled to be unveiled soon, and the latest leak has offered live shots of the trio of premium tablets.

Unfortunately, it’s necessary to point out that the leaked photographs do a poor job of showing the Galaxy Tab S8 series’ looks. Only the displays of the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra are seen in the photographs, and in poor lighting at that.

The SM-rear T270’s design is shown in the last set of pictures, but it’s unclear how the device will be branded at this time. According to rumours, it will be powered by an Exynos 850 processor. Because the SM-T270 uses the same processor as the Galaxy A21s, it’s almost certain to be a cheap tablet.

According to reports, the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be released alongside the Galaxy S22 series. AMOLED panels with 120 Hz refresh rates are predicted, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor, depending on regional versions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (SM-X706N), Tab S8+ (SM-X806N), Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906N) and SM-T270 live images. pic.twitter.com/nCKfp2a2Yk — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 5, 2022