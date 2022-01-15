Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 10 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of Infinix mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Infinix Note 10 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Price of Infinix in USD is $174.

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset will be used in this smartphone, which will be produced using a 12 nm infrastructure. There will be two storage options available on the smartphone. The 4GB RAM model will have 64/128 GB of internal storage, while the 6GB RAM model will have 128 GB of internal storage. A dedicated microSDXC card slot will allow for storage expansion.

With an Android 11 UI, the Note 10 will run XOS 7.6. The smartphone will have a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display.

The battery in this device will be 5000 mAh and will feature an 18 W fast-charging mechanism. For authentication, the smartphone will have a fingerprint scanner on the side.

When it comes to cameras, the Infinix Note 10 will include a triple-lens system. It will have a 48 megapixel main camera, as well as a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Overall, the phone has a lot of cool features and can be called a solid budget smartphone in this price range.

nfinix Note 10 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 66 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, May 12 Status Available. Released 2021, June 07

Body Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm (6.82 x 3.10 x 0.35 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, XOS 7.6 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast Charging 18W