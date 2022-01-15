Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 10 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of Infinix mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Infinix Note 10 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
- Price of Infinix in USD is $174.
The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset will be used in this smartphone, which will be produced using a 12 nm infrastructure. There will be two storage options available on the smartphone. The 4GB RAM model will have 64/128 GB of internal storage, while the 6GB RAM model will have 128 GB of internal storage. A dedicated microSDXC card slot will allow for storage expansion.
With an Android 11 UI, the Note 10 will run XOS 7.6. The smartphone will have a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display.
The battery in this device will be 5000 mAh and will feature an 18 W fast-charging mechanism. For authentication, the smartphone will have a fingerprint scanner on the side.
When it comes to cameras, the Infinix Note 10 will include a triple-lens system. It will have a 48 megapixel main camera, as well as a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
Overall, the phone has a lot of cool features and can be called a solid budget smartphone in this price range.
nfinix Note 10 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 66
|
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|
|1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, May 12
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, June 07
|Body
|Dimensions
|173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm (6.82 x 3.10 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, XOS 7.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome)
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast Charging 18W