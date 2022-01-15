Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Jan, 2022. 02:10 am

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 10 costs Rs. 27,999. The selling pricing of Infinix mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Infinix Note 10 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $174.

The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset will be used in this smartphone, which will be produced using a 12 nm infrastructure. There will be two storage options available on the smartphone. The 4GB RAM model will have 64/128 GB of internal storage, while the 6GB RAM model will have 128 GB of internal storage. A dedicated microSDXC card slot will allow for storage expansion.

With an Android 11 UI, the Note 10 will run XOS 7.6. The smartphone will have a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display.

The battery in this device will be 5000 mAh and will feature an 18 W fast-charging mechanism. For authentication, the smartphone will have a fingerprint scanner on the side.

When it comes to cameras, the Infinix Note 10 will include a triple-lens system. It will have a 48 megapixel main camera, as well as a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Overall, the phone has a lot of cool features and can be called a solid budget smartphone in this price range.

 

nfinix Note 10 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 40, 66
1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, May 12
Status Available. Released 2021, June 07
Body
Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm (6.82 x 3.10 x 0.35 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~387 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast Charging 18W

