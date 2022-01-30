Infinix Zero 8i Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022.

30th Jan, 2022.
In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i costs Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Infinix Zero 8i in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $217.

Infinix has released the new Zero 8i smartphone to the market. A phone that is infinitesimally cheap but has remarkable pricing specifications. Large-screen phones are extremely popular in Pakistan. The new Infinix Zero 8i is a huge phone with a 6.89″ IPS screen with HD Plus quality. It’s still a low-cost phone with an intriguing aspect ratio of 20:9. The Infinix Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, which houses the Dual 16 + 8 MP selfie camera. In advertising materials, the frames around the screen are remarkably tiny. The new Infinix Zero 8i comes with On the back, there is a quad camera configuration with 48MP (main camera + 8MP + 2MP and AI lenses). Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 8i features the MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded with a MicroSD card. The Infinix 8i is powered by a 4500mAh battery that is charged via the Type C port, and the handset features a Fast battery charging of 33W. On the software front, the smartphone features Android 10 OS, over which Infinix Zero’s 8i has applied its Color OS 7.2 shell, and a 3.5mm audio jack, both of which are excellent for this price category. In terms of security, the new Infinix Zero 8i offers Face Unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect your data from loss. This smartphone will be available in Pakistan till October 8, 2020, at a price of 24999, which is a steal considering everything the phone has to offer. The Zero 8i will compete with Samsung and others.

 

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, September
Status Available, Released
Body
Dimensions
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.85 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density)
90Hz refresh rate
Platform
OS Android 10
Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G70 MC4
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 11 reviews.

