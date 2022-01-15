Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:41 pm

Iphone 12 mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Iphone 12 Mini

Iphone 12 mini Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Mini price in Pakistan is PKR 154,399. This smartphone has a 5.4-inch display and 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 2227 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. Its USD price is $864 on the international market.

Apple IPhone 12 Mini Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2172
5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2172
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Body
Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 in)
Weight 135 g (4.76 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~476 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Dolby Vision
Wide color gamut
True-tone
Platform
OS iOS 14
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 64GB, 4GB RAM
NVMe
Main Camera
Quad 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Ion, 2227 mAh non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi fast wireless charging 15W
Stand-by Up to 15 h (multimedia)
Music play Up to 50 h

