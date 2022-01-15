Iphone 12 mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Iphone 12 mini Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Mini price in Pakistan is PKR 154,399. This smartphone has a 5.4-inch display and 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 2227 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 12 MP and the other is 12 MP. Its USD price is $864 on the international market.

Apple IPhone 12 Mini Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2172 5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2172 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

Body Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 in) Weight 135 g (4.76 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Display Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 5.4 inches, 71.9 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~476 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Dolby Vision

Wide color gamut

True-tone

Platform OS iOS 14 Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Memory Card slot No Internal 64GB, 4GB RAM NVMe

Main Camera Quad 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ Features Quad-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.

Selfie Camera Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

Features Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Siri natural language commands and dictation