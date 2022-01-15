Iphone 12 pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification
Iphone 12 pro Max Price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is PKR 231,099. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch display and a storage capacity of 128 GB with 6 GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3687 mAh battery with four cameras on the rear, including a 12 MP primary camera, as well as 12 MP, 12 MP, and TOF 3D cameras.
Apple IPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40
, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2342
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
, 46, 48, 66 – A2411, A2412
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38,
39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2410
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave
– A2342
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2410, A2411, A2412
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, October 13
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, November 13
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Dolby Vision
Wide color gamut
True-tone
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|NVMe
|Main Camera
|Quad
|12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120Ëš, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby
Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable (14.13 Wh)
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 15W
|Stand-by
|Up to 20 h (multimedia)
|Music play
|Up to 80 h
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 638584 (v8)
GeekBench: 4240 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 55fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-23.8 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 95h
