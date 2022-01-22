Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm

iPhone 13 Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

iPhone 13 Prices

iPhone 13 Prices in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

iPhone 13 Prices: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 prices in Pakistan following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.

With the launch of the mini-budget, the Federal Government has increased the PTA Taxes on mobile phone approval by a significant amount. However, the new taxes do not apply to cellphones priced under $200, and the change has only been implemented for smartphones priced above $200.

iPhone 13 Series Prices in Pakistan

The following table shows the prices of iPhone 13 series in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Mini Price in Pakistan

Model
Price
128GB
Rs. 198,300
256GB
Rs. 225,700
512GB
Rs. 272,900

iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan

Model
Price
128GB
Rs. 226,100
256GB
Rs. 249,300
512GB
Rs. 300,500

iPhone 13 Pro Price in Pakistan

Model
Price
128GB
Rs. 283,300
256GB
Rs. 300,100
512GB
Rs. 345,900
1TB
Rs. 394,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Model
Price
125GB
Rs. 301,200
256GB
Rs. 322,400
512GB
Rs. 370,500
1TB
Rs. 416,300

