11th Jan, 2022. 09:03 pm

iPhone 13 Pro beats Galaxy S21 Ultra with DXOMARK battery score of 76

iPhone 13 Pro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro received a score of 76 in a new battery test published by DXOMARK on Monday, topping out the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and OnePlus 9 Pro, all of which have substantially larger batteries. However, it fell short of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which presently ranks third in DXOMARK’s battery rankings with an 89.

With moderate use, the phone’s 3,095mAh battery has provided more than two days of ‘autonomy.’ DXOMARK refers to autonomy as a complete set of tests for determining battery life in a variety of real-world circumstances.

Another test was ‘on the go,’ which assesses battery life while on the move. It makes reasonable to dedicate a test to commuting usage because there are several additional demands that drain battery life, such as continual signalling related with cellphone network selection. The iPhone 13 Pro outperformed Ultra-Premium devices in this category, with “better-than-average performance.”

When it comes to charging, the iPhone 13 Pro takes 1 hour 34 minutes to get a 100 percent charge on the battery level indicator, but it takes an additional 9 minutes to fully charge its 3095 mAh battery. In most cases, users will be better off charging to 80 percent because it only takes 49 minutes.

But it’s the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s efficiency that really shines, with its battery consuming very little power in practically every scenario. In fact, the phone’s consumption is so effectively regulated that it boasts the lowest discharge current in DXOMARK’s whole database for WiFi video streaming and video playback.

To read the entire DXOMARK battery analysis for the iPhone 13 Pro, click here.

 

