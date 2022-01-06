iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy in 2022?

If you’re looking to purchase a new iPhone in 2022, you’ll have a lot of alternatives. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as is customary, are separated from the rest of the lineup. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro appear to be extremely comparable on the surface. They both have a 6.1-inch display and the A15 Bionic chipset within, but there are some major distinctions to observe.

If you’re choosing between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, check out the table below for everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 versus iPhone 13 Pro comparison.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro are the centre of this comparison. The iPhone 13 small and iPhone 13, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, have many similarities, but there are also some important distinctions. Stay back to 9to5Mac in the coming days and weeks for further comparisons between Apple’s current iPhone series.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: Display

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screens with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and are made of OLED technology. This corresponds to a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, has a maximum brightness of 1000 nits, compared to 800 nits on the iPhone 13. However, both can achieve a maximum brightness of 1200 nits when viewing HDR content.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro displays have one big difference: ProMotion technology. Apple’s ProMotion display technology, which is exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro, delivers variable refresh rates up to 120Hz to the iPhone for the first time. This implies that depending on what you’re doing, the refresh rate of the iPhone 13 Pro’s screen can range from 10Hz to 120Hz.

This should result in substantially smoother scrolling and animations in real-world use. When you’re doing something like reading, ProMotion makes the display more efficient because it can scale down to 10Hz.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro also have the following display features:

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

True Tone display

Wide color gamut (P3)

Haptic Touch

HDR display

Design

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro include comparable design elements, such as flat corners and virtually edge-to-edge displays. Both devices also have slightly smaller top notches, which are around 20% narrower in width.

One significant distinction is that the iPhone 13 is composed of “aerospace-grade aluminium,” whereas the iPhone 13 Pro is built of “surgical-grade stainless steel.” The iPhone 13 sports a brushed aluminium surface, but the iPhone 13 Pro has a gleaming stainless steel finish.

The iPhone 13 Pro is slightly heavier than the iPhone 13 due to the difference in materials. The iPhone 13 is 6.14 ounces (174 grams) in weight, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro is 7.19 ounces (204 grams).

The difference in materials makes the iPhone 13 Pro slightly heavier than the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 weighs in at 6.14 ounces (174 grams), while the iPhone 13 Pro weighs in at 7.19 ounces (204 grams).

The dimensions are the same between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 :

Height: 5.78 inches (146.7 mm)

Width: 2.82 inches (71.5 mm)

Thickness: 0.30 inches (7.65 mm)

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are both rated for IP68 splash, water, and dust resistance. Under this rating, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro can withstand submersion to a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Performance and battery life

The A15 Bionic processor in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is a 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores. A new 16-core Neural Engine powers machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads on the A15 Bionic CPU.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have different GPUs, with the former having a 4-core GPU and the latter having a 5-core CPU. It remains to be seen how much of a difference this makes in real-world performance, but segmenting the iPhone 13 lineup in this way is a significant change for Apple.

This year, Apple hasn’t changed the RAM configuration, with the iPhone 13 having 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 13 Pro having 6GB.

The battery life on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro this year is noticeably better than on their predecessors. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro can outperform the iPhone 13 in some categories.

iPhone 13 battery estimates:

Audio playback: 75 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 15 hours

Video playback: Up to 19 hours

iPhone 13 Pro battery estimates:

Audio playback: 75 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 20 hours

Video playback: Up to 22 hours

Both smartphones enable fast charging, with a 20W power adaptor allowing for a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. When utilising a MagSafe wireless charger, 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W wireless charging are also supported.

Connectivity

Have you heard about the exciting 5G news? The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro both support 5G, much as their predecessors. This allows for “superfast downloading and high-quality streaming,” according to Apple. Support for mmWave 5G in the United States, as well as sub-6GHz 5G in the United States and other nations, is included.

Camera

The camera technology is where you’ll notice the biggest differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. On the back, the iPhone 13 has a dual 12MP camera system with Wide and Ultra Wide cameras. A 12MP f/2.2 aperture selfie camera is located on the front of the phone.

Here are the full camera features for the iPhone 13:

Dual 12MP camera system: Wide and Ultra Wide cameras

Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view

2x optical zoom out

Digital zoom up to 5x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)

Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)

Seven‑element lens (Wide); five‑element lens (Ultra Wide)

True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

100% Focus Pixels (Wide)

Night mode

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red‑eye correction

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Photo geotagging

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple-lens camera system on the rear, as well as a LiDAR scanner. Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras make comprise the triple-lens camera configuration. The same 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture is found on the front.

Here are the full camera features for the iPhone 13 Pro:

Pro 12MP camera system: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras

Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture

Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view

3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 15x

Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)

Dual optical image stabilization (Telephoto and Wide)

Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)

Six‑element lens (Telephoto and Ultra Wide); seven‑element lens (Wide)

True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

100% Focus Pixels (Wide)

Night mode

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Macro photography

Apple ProRAW

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red‑eye correction

Photo geotagging

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

Video recording

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro both offer up to 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, as well as HDR video recording with Dolby Vision at up to 4K at 60 fps. Both devices also have Cinematic mode, which allows you to record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second with a shallow depth of field.

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, supports Apple’s ProRes video recording standard at up to 4K at 30 frames per second (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage). This is a crucial tool for professional videographers who want the best quality and the least amount of compression.

Colors, storage, and pricing

AT&T – Save up to $1000 on your iPhone 13 purchase

on your iPhone 13 purchase Verizon – Save up to $800 on your iPhone 13 purchase

on your iPhone 13 purchase T-Mobile – Running a new ‘iPhone 13 Pro on us’ promo

There are five colour options for the iPhone 13: midnight, starlight, blue, red, and pink. Silver, graphite, gold, and sierra blue are the four hues offered with the iPhone 13 Pro.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 13 retails for:

$799 for 128GB of storage

$899 for 256GB of storage

$999 for 512GB of storage

Pricing for the iPhone 13 Pro is as follows:

$999 for 128GB of storage

$1099 for 256GB of storage

$1299 for 512GB of storage

$1499 for 1TB of storage

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 13 retails for:

$799 for 128GB of storage

$899 for 256GB of storage

$999 for 512GB of storage

Pricing for the iPhone 13 Pro is as follows:

$999 for 128GB of storage

$1099 for 256GB of storage

$1299 for 512GB of storage

$1499 for 1TB of storage

Apple is no longer putting headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 13 box this year, citing environmental concerns. Here are a few accessories you might want to consider purchasing to help fill in the gaps and compliment your new iPhone.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro features