iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, AR/VR headset and other gadgets Apple may launch in 2022

This year, Apple is expected to release a number of new goods. While the business is expected to debut a few new gadgets this year, the majority of the devices will most likely be next-generation versions of existing goods. Analysts, vendors, and leakers have given us a glimpse of what the tech behemoth may offer in 2022. This is a list of Apple items that you can expect this year.

Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple is expected to release four smartphones in the iPhone 14 series this year, similar to the previous two years: the iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the Pro versions, the business is apparently going to remove the notch or punch-hole cutout. Apart from that, the smartphones are said to contain a 48MP primary sensor and Face ID under the display.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd-generation

According to reports, Apple will release the next-generation iPhone SE model in the first quarter of 2022. The iPhone SE is expected to look similar to the iPhone 8, but with a Touch ID home button. According to reports, the smartphone will have 5G connectivity and be powered by the A15 Bionic CPU.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-generation

Later this year, Apple is likely to release the next-generation AirPods Pro. Lossless Audio Codec is said to be included in the forthcoming earbuds (ALAC). Aside from that, the second-generation AirPods Pro could include a new case that emits sound, making it easier for users to locate them.

Apple Watch 8

In 2022, the tech giant is expected to release the next-generation smartwatch. According to rumours, Apple Watch Series 8 will include a body temperature sensor. According to certain rumours, the Sports watch will have a protective casing similar to a Casio G-Shock watch and will be impact shock resistant. Athletes, hikers, and climbers are expected to use the device.

Apple MacBook Air

This year, Apple is expected to make the most significant design changes to the MacBook Air since 2010. According to multiple sources, the next-generation MacBook Air will have tiny bezels like the present MacBook Pro. The tablet will come in a variety of colours, similar to prior iMacs.

Apple iPad Pro

In 2022, Apple is expected to release two new iPad Pro models. The next generation iPad Pro models, according to reports, would have a slim frame design. The screen will be consistent with the new generation of MacBook Pro models in terms of design. Face ID will be available on the iPad Pro, but not on the MacBook. It’s also rumoured that the company will feature a 120Hz refresh rate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel.

Apple display

Apple is apparently intending to release low-cost external displays that will be roughly half the price of Apple’s professional display, the Apple Pro Display XDR. According to rumours, the corporation is working on three LG-made external displays. Two of the three were identical to the present 27-inch and 24-inch iMac screens, while the third was a 32-inch Pro Display XDR.