Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 08:09 pm

iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, AR/VR headset and other gadgets Apple may launch in 2022

This year, Apple is expected to release a number of new goods. While the business is expected to debut a few new gadgets this year, the majority of the devices will most likely be next-generation versions of existing goods. Analysts, vendors, and leakers have given us a glimpse of what the tech behemoth may offer in 2022. This is a list of Apple items that you can expect this year.

Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple is expected to release four smartphones in the iPhone 14 series this year, similar to the previous two years: the iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the Pro versions, the business is apparently going to remove the notch or punch-hole cutout. Apart from that, the smartphones are said to contain a 48MP primary sensor and Face ID under the display.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd-generation

According to reports, Apple will release the next-generation iPhone SE model in the first quarter of 2022. The iPhone SE is expected to look similar to the iPhone 8, but with a Touch ID home button. According to reports, the smartphone will have 5G connectivity and be powered by the A15 Bionic CPU.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-generation

Later this year, Apple is likely to release the next-generation AirPods Pro. Lossless Audio Codec is said to be included in the forthcoming earbuds (ALAC). Aside from that, the second-generation AirPods Pro could include a new case that emits sound, making it easier for users to locate them.

Apple Watch 8

In 2022, the tech giant is expected to release the next-generation smartwatch. According to rumours, Apple Watch Series 8 will include a body temperature sensor. According to certain rumours, the Sports watch will have a protective casing similar to a Casio G-Shock watch and will be impact shock resistant. Athletes, hikers, and climbers are expected to use the device.

Apple MacBook Air

This year, Apple is expected to make the most significant design changes to the MacBook Air since 2010. According to multiple sources, the next-generation MacBook Air will have tiny bezels like the present MacBook Pro. The tablet will come in a variety of colours, similar to prior iMacs.

Apple iPad Pro

In 2022, Apple is expected to release two new iPad Pro models. The next generation iPad Pro models, according to reports, would have a slim frame design. The screen will be consistent with the new generation of MacBook Pro models in terms of design. Face ID will be available on the iPad Pro, but not on the MacBook. It’s also rumoured that the company will feature a 120Hz refresh rate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel.

Apple display

Apple is apparently intending to release low-cost external displays that will be roughly half the price of Apple’s professional display, the Apple Pro Display XDR. According to rumours, the corporation is working on three LG-made external displays. Two of the three were identical to the present 27-inch and 24-inch iMac screens, while the third was a 32-inch Pro Display XDR.

 

 

 

Read More

19 hours ago
Vivo V23 Pro Review, First Impression Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch

Vivo has finally revealed the V23 Pro, which has been a year...
20 hours ago
Samsung TVs and Phone Chargers Will Use No Power on Standby by 2025

Samsung Electronics vowed to establish a green, sustainable future during its pre-show...
20 hours ago
Moto G Stylus 2022 Price and Specifications

The Moto G Stylus will be available in 2022, according to Motorola....
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Reveals Display and Camera Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup, the company's latest and only traditional flagship...
1 day ago
Vivo V23e Launched in Pakistan - Price and Specifications

The V23e combines innovation and aesthetics with a leading 50MP AF front...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pooja Hegde
51 seconds ago
Throwback when Pooja Hegde looked breathtaking in a vibrant lehenga

Pooja Hegde keeps up with the times and has upgraded her fashion game...
Feature: Cubans step up precautions amid rising daily COVID-19 cases
8 mins ago
Feature: Cubans step up precautions amid rising daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Landlady Barbara Perez has temporarily removed the...
Dia Mirza
16 mins ago
Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dances on Bananza in Pyjamas

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi danced together in similar clothes...
Salman Naseer
23 mins ago
PSL 7: Salman Naseer has been appointed as Tournament Director for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Salman Naseer, the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600