14th Jan, 2022. 09:57 pm

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max To Feature Two Floating Cutouts Instead of the Notch

The iPhone 14 was leaked before the iPhone 13 was even released last year. That iPhone 14 had a dramatic (by Apple’s standards) redesign. It didn’t have the obnoxious wedge-shaped notch that has been a feature of iPhones since 2017. Instead, we saw a hole-punching iPhone. However, industry observers have added an intriguing caveat to that design.

The first leaker of the iPhone 14 series, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, anticipated an iPhone 14 Pro with a single O-hole cutout in the middle. The Face ID security sensor array was allegedly buried behind the display.

Apple’s approach, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, is to employ two different cuts on the screen: an O-hole for the Face ID dot projector and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and infrared sensor.

It’s too early to speculate on the next iPhone 14’s pricing, but the specs and design leaks are expected to continue. In the past, we’ve seen both hole punches and pill cutters from various manufacturers. However, the new handset will be the first to combine the two into a single display.

Mr. Young has a long and successful track record of leaking Apple device displays. As a result, the pill + O-hole combination is most likely Apple’s finalised answer. It’s a striking and divisive design, but Apple has a history of making controversial judgments.

It’s also worth noting that this redesign is just for the iPhone 14 Pro 6.1″ and iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7″ versions. For at least another year, the standard and Mini iPhones will have the typical broad notch.

 

