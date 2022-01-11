Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 05:52 pm

Leaked Redmi K50 Pro case reveals camera redesign

Redmi K50 Pro

Leaked Redmi K50 Pro case reveals camera redesign

In February, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Redmi K50 series, which will include at least four devices. A phone case designed for the Redmi K50 Pro has surfaced online, revealing a whole new rear camera design.

Renders of the alleged phone appeared shortly after the leaked photograph, thanks to a website called Xiaomiui. Although the triple cameras, lined up in a triangle layout, are something vivo originally implemented with the X60 series, the device looks a lot like Xiaomi Civi.

On the side of the Redmi K50 phone will be a fingerprint scanner. However, this does not rule out the possibility of an LCD display. As was the case with the Redmi K40 series, Xiaomi is known for using AMOLED panels while keeping the sensor on the side.

The tablet will sport a 6.67″ display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, according to sources.

The casing also has a notch on top for the noise-canceling microphone, a small speaker, and what appears to be an IR blaster, according to the pictures. There is no 3.5mm audio jack cutout on the bottom, only USB-C, primary mic, and speaker.

