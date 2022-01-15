LEAKED – Vivo NEX 5 to Feature a Huge 7-Inch Screen, Curved From All 4 Sides

The Vivo NEX 5, a concept phone from the Chinese phone company that pushes the frontiers of smartphone design, was the talk of April 2021.

According to reports, the NEX 5 would have an under-display camera, similar to the APEX 2020 concept phone, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2021. Despite the fact that the NEX 5 was not released last year, rumours about it have begun to circulate again.

Vivo’s future smartphone will include a 5x periscope lens, according to popular leakster Digital Chat Station. The current crop of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship phones include telephoto lenses that are shorter, with magnifications ranging from 2x to 3.3x at maximum. Vivo will be a step ahead of the competition as a result of this.

Given the collaboration between the two firms and their joint venture, Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab, rumours from last year suggested Zeiss as a possible partner for the smartphone’s optics. In 2020, the lab focused on joint development of mobile camera technology, which was implemented in the Vivo X series.

Vivo NEX 5 Specs

If the original design is kept, the Vivo NEX 5 will reportedly include a massive 7-inch AMOLED screen that is curved on all four sides (as depicted in the top image). It’s unknown whether it’ll use an under-display camera or not.

The smartphone will also be water-resistant and have wireless charging capabilities of up to 50 W, according to Digital Chat Station. The phone’s release date and price are yet to be determined. In the next weeks, we’ll learn more about the mysterious Vivo phone.