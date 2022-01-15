Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 08:21 pm

LEAKED – Vivo NEX 5 to Feature a Huge 7-Inch Screen, Curved From All 4 Sides

Vivo NEX 5

Vivo NEX 5 to Feature a Huge 7-Inch Screen, Curved From All 4 Sides

The Vivo NEX 5, a concept phone from the Chinese phone company that pushes the frontiers of smartphone design, was the talk of April 2021.

According to reports, the NEX 5 would have an under-display camera, similar to the APEX 2020 concept phone, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2021. Despite the fact that the NEX 5 was not released last year, rumours about it have begun to circulate again.

Vivo’s future smartphone will include a 5x periscope lens, according to popular leakster Digital Chat Station. The current crop of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship phones include telephoto lenses that are shorter, with magnifications ranging from 2x to 3.3x at maximum. Vivo will be a step ahead of the competition as a result of this.

Given the collaboration between the two firms and their joint venture, Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab, rumours from last year suggested Zeiss as a possible partner for the smartphone’s optics. In 2020, the lab focused on joint development of mobile camera technology, which was implemented in the Vivo X series.

Vivo NEX 5 Specs

If the original design is kept, the Vivo NEX 5 will reportedly include a massive 7-inch AMOLED screen that is curved on all four sides (as depicted in the top image). It’s unknown whether it’ll use an under-display camera or not.

The smartphone will also be water-resistant and have wireless charging capabilities of up to 50 W, according to Digital Chat Station. The phone’s release date and price are yet to be determined. In the next weeks, we’ll learn more about the mysterious Vivo phone.

Read More

43 mins ago
Iphone 12 mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Iphone 12 mini Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 12 Mini price in...
55 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan is...
3 hours ago
OnePlus 6 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

OnePlus 6 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus 6 is a...
4 hours ago
Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan The Snapdragon 765G chipset of the...
4 hours ago
Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei's...
21 hours ago
Realme 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Plus Are Coming to Pakistan in first quarter of 2022

The 9i, the inaugural edition of the Realme 9 series, made its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mira Rajput
8 mins ago
Mira Rajput refuses to answer ‘wrong questions’ in a video

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, has started her YouTube account to give...
Netflix
10 mins ago
Netflix to Increase Prices for All Packages

Despite increased competition from Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max, Netflix...
Kareena Kapoor
19 mins ago
Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media is a real delight for followers and...
Kartik Aryan is a fan of Shahrukh Khan
20 mins ago
Kartik Aryan reminisce his fan boy moment at Mannat

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he used to wait outside Shah Rukh...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600