Likee, Bigo and Snack Video register with PTA

Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd, which make the popular video-sharing apps Snack Video and Live/Likee, have registered with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for the first time under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021,” respectively.

A statement issued by the PTA on Friday said that “significant social media companies are required to register with PTA” under the aforementioned set of rules.

For the registration procedure, a ceremony was organised at the PTA Headquarters in Islamabad, where the companies were issued registration certificates.

The PTA chairman, senior officials, and members, as well as representatives from the newly registered companies, were present at the occasion.

It’s worth noting that the move was made in order to keep tabs on the content published on video-sharing applications as well as to manage any “morally improper content” that may be found on the platforms.

whatsapp-will-soon-rollout-of-message-reactions-like-facebook-messenger