08th Jan, 2022. 11:45 pm

Moto G Stylus 2022 Price and Specifications

The Moto G Stylus will be available in 2022, according to Motorola. We’ve already seen comprehensive shots of the phone courtesy to leaked renders, and thanks to XDA Developers, we now have a full spec list.

Here is what the Moto G Stylus 2022 is all about.

Design and Display

A 6.78-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate will be used. The selfie camera will have a tiny punch-hole cutout, and the bezels will be relatively thin. On the right side, the fingerprint sensor will also serve as a power button.

Internals and Storage

The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, with 4 to 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, will be the phone’s core processor. The Helio G85 is a low-cost chipset that performs similarly to the Snapdragon 665.
Sadly, the phone will ship with Android 11, despite the fact that Android 12 has been available for months. Worse, Motorola will only supply a year’s worth of operating system updates.

Cameras

A 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary camera, an 8MP Samsung ISOCELL ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor will make up the triple camera configuration on the back. A 16MP camera will be housed in the tiny punch-hole selfie camera. Omnivision will provide this camera sensor.

 

There will be a 5,000 mAh battery onboard, but no rapid charging capabilities.
We may expect the Moto G Stylus 2022 to be similar to the Moto G Stylus 2021, which was released in January. As of now, there is no indication on pricing.

 

