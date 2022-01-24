Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:27 pm

New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes, Pakistan's automobile sector began 2022 on a sad note.

Regal Motors

Regal Motors has increased the pricing of the Prince-DFSK automobiles as a result of the contentious mini-budget.

The following are the new Prince-DFSK vehicle prices, which take effect immediately:

Vehicles Current Price in PKR Expected Price in PKR Increase in PKR
Prince Pearl M/T 1,299,000 1,334,000 35,000
DFSK Glory 580 1.5T CVT 4,539,000 4,649,000 110,000
DFSK Glory 580 1.8 CVT 4,689,000 4,800,000 111,000
DFSK Glory 580 Pro 4,920,000 5,040,000 120,000
Prince K07 1,639,000 1,749,000 110,000

 

 

Regal Motors recently staged a line-off ceremony to commemorate the production of its 15,000th vehicle in the United States.

It has been one of the most significant new players in the crossover SUV market since its launch in 2018.

This was due to the fact that the Glory 580 provided practicality, advanced features, and comfort at a reasonable price.

The SUV, however, has become an immediate competitor of the more popular Kia Sportage Alpha and its FWD variants, with its price already approaching Rs. 5 million.

Regardless, due to its two additional passenger seats, the Glory 580 is expected to retain its advantage in practicality.

With the recent price hikes, sales of the unpopular Prince Pearl and the K07 are certain to stay low.

