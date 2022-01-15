Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Nokia 105 (2020) costs PKR 2890. Despite the fact that the new phone is fairly simple, it has won the hearts of many people. The Nokia 105 (2020) has the same toughness as a rugged phone that won’t shatter easily.

Nokia’s new phone 105 (2019) is an updated version of the previous model, which was released in 2017. It has the same body design as the previous iteration, however the new Nokia 105 (2019) is a little taller than the previous model. Because the body is composed of tough polycarbonate, it can withstand drops and falls. As a result, the new Nokia 105 (2019) will be able to be used for a long period. The display panel measures 1.77 inches in length and is QQVGA in resolution, allowing for a clearer view of what’s on the Nokia 105 (2019)’s screen. The 4 megabytes of RAM will speed up the execution, while the 4 megabytes of internal storage will contain 2000 contacts and 500 messages. Nokia’s 105 (2019) will run on a fast operating system. The handset’s FM radio, 3.5mm audio connector, and flashlight are additional features that will make it a preferred choice for most feature phone users. The new Nokia (2019) also includes an MP3 media player with good sound quality, as well as a good video player. The replaceable battery will have a capacity of 800 mAh and will be removable. The Nokia 105’s (2019) will have a talk time of up to 14.4 hours and a standby period of up to 25.8 days. Blue, pink, and black are the three hues that will be offered. So, if you’re looking for a good feature phone, the Nokia 105 (2019) is an excellent option. Nowadays, feature phones, like as the 105 (2019), have certain standout characteristics that entice users to buy them.

Nokia 105 2019 specifications

Build Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 Camera Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min