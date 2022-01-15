Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 11:57 pm

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Nokia 105 (2020) costs PKR 2890. Despite the fact that the new phone is fairly simple, it has won the hearts of many people. The Nokia 105 (2020) has the same toughness as a rugged phone that won’t shatter easily.

Nokia’s new phone 105 (2019) is an updated version of the previous model, which was released in 2017. It has the same body design as the previous iteration, however the new Nokia 105 (2019) is a little taller than the previous model. Because the body is composed of tough polycarbonate, it can withstand drops and falls. As a result, the new Nokia 105 (2019) will be able to be used for a long period. The display panel measures 1.77 inches in length and is QQVGA in resolution, allowing for a clearer view of what’s on the Nokia 105 (2019)’s screen. The 4 megabytes of RAM will speed up the execution, while the 4 megabytes of internal storage will contain 2000 contacts and 500 messages. Nokia’s 105 (2019) will run on a fast operating system. The handset’s FM radio, 3.5mm audio connector, and flashlight are additional features that will make it a preferred choice for most feature phone users. The new Nokia (2019) also includes an MP3 media player with good sound quality, as well as a good video player. The replaceable battery will have a capacity of 800 mAh and will be removable. The Nokia 105’s (2019) will have a talk time of up to 14.4 hours and a standby period of up to 25.8 days. Blue, pink, and black are the three hues that will be offered. So, if you’re looking for a good feature phone, the Nokia 105 (2019) is an excellent option. Nowadays, feature phones, like as the 105 (2019), have certain standout characteristics that entice users to buy them.

Nokia 105 2019  specifications

Build Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
Display Technology TFT, 65K colors
Size 1.8 Inches
Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
Card No
Contacts 2000 contacts
SMS 500
Camera Main No Camera
Features No
Front No Camera
Connectivity WLAN No
Bluetooth Yes
GPS No
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFC No
Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser No
Messaging SMS
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standby up to 619 hrs
Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min

Price

 Price in Rs: 2,890    Price in USD: $22
Ratings Average Rating is 4 stars – based on 68 user reviews.

