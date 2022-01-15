Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Nokia 105 (2020) costs PKR 2890. Despite the fact that the new phone is fairly simple, it has won the hearts of many people. The Nokia 105 (2020) has the same toughness as a rugged phone that won’t shatter easily.
Nokia’s new phone 105 (2019) is an updated version of the previous model, which was released in 2017. It has the same body design as the previous iteration, however the new Nokia 105 (2019) is a little taller than the previous model. Because the body is composed of tough polycarbonate, it can withstand drops and falls. As a result, the new Nokia 105 (2019) will be able to be used for a long period. The display panel measures 1.77 inches in length and is QQVGA in resolution, allowing for a clearer view of what’s on the Nokia 105 (2019)’s screen. The 4 megabytes of RAM will speed up the execution, while the 4 megabytes of internal storage will contain 2000 contacts and 500 messages. Nokia’s 105 (2019) will run on a fast operating system. The handset’s FM radio, 3.5mm audio connector, and flashlight are additional features that will make it a preferred choice for most feature phone users. The new Nokia (2019) also includes an MP3 media player with good sound quality, as well as a good video player. The replaceable battery will have a capacity of 800 mAh and will be removable. The Nokia 105’s (2019) will have a talk time of up to 14.4 hours and a standby period of up to 25.8 days. Blue, pink, and black are the three hues that will be offered. So, if you’re looking for a good feature phone, the Nokia 105 (2019) is an excellent option. Nowadays, feature phones, like as the 105 (2019), have certain standout characteristics that entice users to buy them.
Nokia 105 2019 specifications
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
|
Price
|Price in Rs: 2,890 Price in USD: $22
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 4 stars – based on 68 user reviews.
